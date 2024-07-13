‘We Really Got Out Curry Regen’: Fans Laud Reed Sheppard as He Steals the Show at Summer League Debut Against Lakers

The 2024 NBA Summer League kicked off with a bang as Reed Sheppard left the fans in awe with his stellar performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. The #3 pick playing for the Houston Rockets gave the 20,000 fans a change of mood who flocked to the Thomas & Mack Center with high expectations to witness Bronny James in action.

It was Sheppard who emerged as the standout performer and overshadowed the highly anticipated matchup Lakers draft Bronny.

Reed Sheppard left fans in awe with his impressive performance

The Houston Rockets secured an impressive 99-80 victory over the Lakers, with Sheppard playing a pivotal role in their dominant display. The 20-year-old guard showcased his scoring excellence by notching an impressive 23 points. He illustrated his ability to take over games at the highest level.

His remarkable marksmanship, particularly from beyond the arc where he went 4-6, left the audience stunned. As soon as the match ended in the Rockets’ favor, fans didn’t stop praising the young prodigy.

While reacting to a tweet featuring Sheppard’s one of the shots, a fan drew a comparison between him and Stephen Curry and commented, “We really got out Curry Regen.”

However, it was Bronny James on the other side. The much-hyped young talent struggled to make an impact, scoring only 8 points and facing significant challenges with his shooting accuracy.

Despite Reed stealing the spotlight, fans did not miss cussing Bronny as another user wrote, “Just bench Bronny at this point.”

Another fan appreciated ESPN’s Mark Jones commentary during the game and commented, “Deep in his bag like the fries were at the bottom.”

A user also wrote, “That’s a double dribble wtf lmfao.”

Reed Sheppard living up to Rockets’ draft bet

During the latest Summer League matchup, the spotlight was initially on Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, as he took the court for the L.A. Lakers against the Rockets. However, it was the Rockets' rookie, Reed Sheppard, who captured the attention with an outstanding performance, leading his team to a convincing victory over the Lakers.

Selected 52 spots before James in the draft, Sheppard, the third pick in last month’s draft, demonstrated exactly why the Houston Rockets had placed their confidence in him. The young talent, who had been declared as the Rockets' potential top pick, delivered a remarkable performance during his summer league debut.

After a somewhat tentative start, Sheppard seized control of the game in the third quarter, showcasing his scoring prowess and playmaking abilities. His standout performance included 23 points in 30 minutes, shooting 9 of 17 from the field and notching four rebounds and five assists.

Additionally, Rockets' assistant coach Garrett Jackson commended Sheppard's composure and confidence. Putting in his full appreciation for the youngster, Jackson said, “He looked really confident. He looked comfortable. He did a good job getting us into our stuff, and then just being aggressive. He’s a smart player, a great shooter, and I thought he displayed that tonight.”

