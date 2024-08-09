'We Throwing Shots at Lyles?' Fans Think Team USA Basketball’s Recent Post Was a Jab at Noah Lyles' Olympic Bronze

After Team USA's victory over Serbia, the USA Basketball account on X might have thrown some shade at Noah Lyles. They posted a few photos celebrating their win, humorously mentioning their secured spot in the gold medal game, implying that they’re only aiming for gold or silver—never bronze at the Olympics.

"We don't play for Bronze."

This post grabbed a lot of attention, especially since it came just a few hours after Noah Lyles clinched the bronze in the 200-meter race at the Olympics. Lyles, who later shared that he competed while battling COVID-19, has been a controversial figure in basketball circles since last year.

Last year, Noah Lyles stirred the pot by criticizing the NBA for labeling its champions as world champions , arguing that the winner of a national league shouldn't be called a world champion. His comments sparked backlash from several players, including Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The debate heated up even more after Lyles won the gold in the 100-meter race for Team USA. Booker responded by claiming that winning an NBA championship is tougher than earning an Olympic gold.

Of course, comparing the two isn't exactly fair, as the Olympics involve a shorter, round-robin tournament over a few weeks, while the NBA season is a marathon of games stretching over months before the playoffs. But it's clear that Lyles' remarks struck a nerve. Here's how fans reacted:

Advertisement

One fan commented, "Shot at Noah Lyles?"

READ MORE: WATCH: Noah Lyles Pulls Out Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! Card For His 100M Intro At U.S. Olympic Trials

Another echoed the thought, saying, "Oh shi we throwing shots at Lyles?"

A different fan humorously recalled Team USA's own bronze finish, saying, "Not in 2004 bro."

Another chimed in with, "Sure…"

Someone else pointed out, "You better win that Gold, cuz Noah has one. Y’all still en route. So maybe focus on actually getting the gold rather than being happy about playing in it. Y’all celebrating a win after the officials helped you guys with that 6-point play. It would be embarrassing if the new rookie and potential future face of the NBA from France beat y’all."

"Shots sent at Noah Lyles," added another.

There are hundreds of comments like these on USA Basketball's post. Lyles ruffled some feathers last summer with his "world champion" comments, and many of the players he upset are now on this Team USA roster.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were among the players who publicly called Lyles out on Instagram after his statement went viral.

Given this background, fans suspect that Team USA was taking a jab at the American sprinter following his bronze in the 200-meter.