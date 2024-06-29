“We Want You Here”: Theo Pinson Advises Klay Thompson to Join a Team Where He’s More Valued

Theo Pinson recently opened up on Klay Thompson and his current franchise, the Golden State Warriors. He claimed that the team does not value their 34-year-old player. Moreover, he insisted Thompson shift to a squad that would value his worth.

This is considerable as Pinson’s current team, Dallas Maverick is already interested in signing Thompson , who has spent his last 11 seasons with the Warriors.

Theo Pinson asks Klay Thompson to make a decision

Klay Thompson was selected by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 as the 11th overall pick. Since then, he has remained loyal to the squad. However, he is now set to enter free agency. Pinson thus reflects on Thompson’s current team and mentions how they don’t value the player.

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard also acknowledged that several teams, including his own, are interested in signing Klay Thompson. He emphasized the value his team places on the player, suggesting that when Thompson feels valued, he will be able to play more effectively.

Pinson said, “Golden State doesn’t see your value... Leave… There are other teams that they like. 'F*ck that, Klay, we want you here'... And when you feel that, you will play better.”

Meanwhile, Team Mavericks who were last seen playing for the 2024 Finals, is said to have traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons. Thus, they are looking for a replacement for Hardaway Jr.

It is worth mentioning that it's also believed that there are currently no ongoing discussions regarding contract extension between Thompson and the Warriors taking place and that the player may opt for a three-year contract if he chooses free agency.

A closer look into Klay Thompson’s NBA career

Klay Thompson was selected by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 and has played eleven seasons with the team. Throughout his tenure with the franchise, he was able to win four NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

Additionally, the American professional basketball player has earned several career highlights including winning 5-time NBA All-Star between 2015 to 2019. However, his last season was considerably poor as he averaged 17.9 points per game last season with the Warriors, and he occasionally found himself out of the team’s rotation.

