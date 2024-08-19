'Weak as a Person': Kevin Durant Called Out by Dennis Schroder For Paris Olympics Jab

Kevin Durant led Team USA to victory on his incredible tour to Paris, taking home his fourth gold medal. Throughout the tournament, the superstar dominated the floor with his incredible fadeaway and shot-making. However, he also displayed his usual impressive social media game, appropriately responding to his detractors.

This time, KD trolled the German captain Dennis Schroder for a misconstrued comment and added him to the list along with the hater. However, Schroder has now attacked Durant, even if it means sacrificing his own identity.

It all started when Schroder, following his defeat in the bronze medal game against the Serbian team, tried to draw parallels between European and American basketball. The German guard added, “European basketball is no entertainment, it’s straight IQ basketball, straight coaching… Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there’s a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise.”

Notably, Schroder prefaced his remark with, "I got to be careful," suggesting that he wasn't trying to offend the NBA players. However, Kevin Durant took a jab at it and didn't take it well. Durant wrote “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ,” on his X post after winning the gold. Responding to the attack, Schroder said, “For me, that’s just being weak,” in a stream.

Still, he didn't end there. Schroder continued, albeit at the expense of revealing more about himself, to elaborate on his earlier claim. "You have to say something to someone like me, who doesn't even mean it to be negative," he continued. "That type of star." That's simply what I observe from both angles.

Interestingly, Schroder has 11 years in the league, playing for seven different teams, and has never been an All-Star. In the interim, he secured a position in the All-Star five for the Paris Olympics, which included Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic. Any devoted KD fan would know, though, that the Slim Reaper would never think twice about taking aim at a hater. Schroder, though, has made a point of saying that he didn't intend to offend the USA players in this particular instance. However, he also described KD as "weak" at the same moment.

