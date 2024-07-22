‘We’d All Vote for You Queen’: Angel Reese’s Confusion Over Joe Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race Sparks Hilarious Fan Reactions

Angel Reese found herself at the epicenter of a whirlwind of reactions and humorous quips from fans following her reaction to Joe Biden's unexpected decision to drop out of the 2024 United States presidential election race. The incident unfolded with a level of unexpected amusement that captivated X (formerly Twitter).

The series of events commenced with Angel Reese's innocuous question on Twitter, expressing her confusion over the unfolding political scenario. In response to the surprising turn of events where Joe Biden, withdrew from the presidential race, Reese sought clarification from her followers, prompting a cascade of witty and entertaining reactions.

Angel Reese's tweet sparks hilarious reactions

Among the many responses to Angel Reese's query, one fan commented,” Can you run for president we’d all vote for you queen.”

The exchange quickly evolved into a light-hearted banter with fans expressing their support and admiration for Angel Reese. While mocking Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential run, another fan wrote, “Biden pulled a J. Cole.”

In the midst of the playful exchanges, fans seized the opportunity to shower Reese with compliments and humorous comments, including elaborate pickup lines, all in good spirits and fervor to engage with their beloved sports idol.

“I'm running for President of your heart Angel,” another fan wrote.

While another user suggested Reese to run for the presidential post and commented, "We voting you for president queen.”

“I've been waiting for your tweet since,” wrote another fan.

Angel Reese was upset with Joe Biden and Jill Biden over invitation during LSU days

LSU star forward Angel Reese has had a notable history with the Biden family, stemming from an initial emotional response to Dr. Jill Biden's plan to invite both LSU and Iowa to the White House.

Reese, expressing her initial hurt during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, detailed her team's disappointment at the prospect of sharing the White House visit with their runner-up counterparts.

Following the announcement that LSU would indeed accept the invitation, Reese expressed her commitment to doing what's best for the team. Despite the initial emotional reaction, Reese noted the significance of the experience while also expressing her team's desire to partake in the White House visit, should they choose to do so.

The controversy arose when Reese suggested that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama rather than Joe and Jill Biden. Despite Dr. Jill Biden's subsequent apology for her suggestion of inviting both teams, Reese did not accept it.

The situation drew attention to potential racial dynamics and criticism, with some pointing out the racial composition of the teams and the importance of Black women in Democratic Party politics.

Reese herself faced scrutiny on social media for a gesture made during the championship game, alongside garnering support from high-profile athletes with global followings.

After a few days, back in April last year, Reese affirmed her commitment to the team and willingness to partake in the White House visit, highlighting her role as a team player and her excitement about the potential to reunite with her cousin, UConn guard Jordan Hawkins, who also secured a national championship.

