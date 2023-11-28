Weet-Bix removes Josh Giddey from social media after Liv Cook dating scandal but the reason will surprise you

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Bokomo in South Africa and the Sanitarium Health Food Company in Australia and New Zealand are the manufacturers of Weet-Bix, a whole-grain wheat breakfast cereal.

Originally developed in the mid-1920s, it has since gained iconic status as a staple food in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Yet, the famous face of this breakfast cereal, Josh Giddey, seems to have temporarily disappeared following serious allegations against him in the United States.

Giddey, a native of Victoria, has been affiliated with the Sanitarium product for two years. However, Code Sports was the first to report that Giddey seems to have been removed from the cereal brand’s social media accounts.

While there are visible signs of his absence on the company’s social media pages, a spokesperson for Sanitarium refused to confirm this, merely stating that the company is closely observing the situation.

“As the news about Josh Giddey surfaces, we are awaiting confirmed facts,” the spokesperson communicated to Code Sports. “We are presently in talks with Josh’s team and waiting for detailed information.”

There are no indications to suggest that police have been involved in these allegations against Giddey.

Meanwhile, the NBA has announced that it is conducting an investigation into these charges, which center on an accusation of Giddey allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Underage relationship impacting Josh Giddey's USD 40 million deal

According to reports, Josh Giddey, a guard with the Thunder, may lose out on a USD 40 million sponsorship contract with Sanitarium Health Food Company's Australian cereal brand, Weet-Bix.

This is due to an ongoing NBA investigation into allegations of Giddey's inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Marketing materials and cereal boxes formerly featured Giddey, but the Sanitarium Health Food Company has since removed the 21-year-old Australian star from its social media accounts.

The cereal brand's social media accounts continue to feature other athlete ambassadors like Alex de Minaur, Ellyse Perry, Marnus Labuschagne, and Tim Cahill.

