Weird Ryan Garcia Demeanor Sends Jimmy Butler Into Awkwardness as Neymar Looks On During Celebrity Poker Game

Ryan Garcia seems to have got no chill. While his uncanny behavior on the internet is well known, Garcia has just taken things a notch up. Participating in a celebrity poker game recently, the boxer rubbed shoulders against the likes of Neymar and Jimmy Butler. The ornamented table also saw Dan Blizerian and celebrity YouTuber Ninja enjoying the game.

However, the situation at the ‘Legends of the Felt’ poker table soon turned awkward. While the Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was trying to concentrate, Ryan Garcia decided to intervene.

Ryan Garcia has an awkward question for Jimmy Butler

Fresh off his shock victory against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia was seen chilling at the Hustler Casino Live in California. But apart from munching on his pasta and enjoying his drinks, the 25-year-old had a weird question for Butler. He asked Butler about his current team and the 6x All-Star obliged.

It was at this moment Garcia went back to being his original erratic self. Replying to Jimmy Butler, the boxer stated, “Oh yeah, I don’t even know why I asked. I’m sorry Jimmy about the Finals last year.” For the uninitiated, Miami Heat had an exceptional season as they qualified for the final.

Unfortunately, facing off against the Denver Nuggets, the Heat faltered 4-1, resulting in a heartbreak. Normally, the mention of such a topic was unwise. In the TikTok video reposted on X, Jimmy Butler was seen visibly uncomfortable with Ryan Garcia. But even though Garcia was seen smiling, he is having a tough time recently.

Ryan Garcia leaves boxing after being banned

Ryan Garcia’s victory against Devin Haney came as a shocker. In the build-up to the fight, Garcia was presumed to be disoriented and looked erratic. However, when the D-day arrived, Garcia turned up in his finest form. But a few days later, Garcia would be found positive for a prohibited substance in his blood.

Such an outcome immediately resulted in the suspension of the boxer. His victory over Haney was also declared a no-contest. But being the colorful character Garcia was, he came up with an announcement. Ryan Garcia announced his temporary retirement from the sport for a year. Exactly the time till when he has been suspended.

Even after getting suspended, Garcia remains unperturbed. Thus, we can definitely expect more such antics from him to make the headlines in the future.

