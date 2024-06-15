‘Welcome Back’: Fans React To Jeff Hardy’s Return To TNA After Quitting AEW

One of the greatest wrestlers in the wrestling industry, Jeff Hardy, made a sensational comeback to TNA on June 14, at TNA Against All Odds. This is a homecoming for Jeff, as he has had two earlier stints with TNA; 2004-2006 and then from 2010-2017.

Jeff’s return to TNA was rumored since his brother Matt Hardy had revealed that his contract was up for expiration with AEW, and he had given indications of leaving the company. Jeff made his return to TNA, as a savior for brother Matt, who was outnumbered by Moose, and The System who had let themselves loose on Matt and his wife, Rebecca.

Jeff stormed to the ring and cleared the ring of Moose’s cohorts. Then, he hit the Twist of Fate on Moose, followed by Matt doing the same. In the end, The Hardy Boys, The Nemeths, and Hendry celebrated with the delete chants and raised their hands as the event went off the air.



Fans React To Jeff Hardy’s comeback

Since TNA was just a homecoming for Jeff, fans on social media welcomed Hardy with equal warmth. One fan wrote, “I never thought I'd ever hear that theme music in TNA!!.” Another said, “Welcome back Jeff Hardy!.” A third wrote, “So happy for Jeff , he looks healthy let’s hope he has a great final TNA run..”

A fourth user said, “Love Jeff Hardy. Happy to see him.” A fifth fan said, “This moment was awesome and I went crazy. Big things are happening in TNA.”

Why did Jeff Hardy leave AEW?

Advertisement

Jeff came to AEW in 2022 with high hopes of making it big in Tony Khan’s promotion. However, things didn’t turn out the way he expected them to. The Hardy Boys were never given a major push in the last two years, and hence it was expected that after Matt, Jeff would also leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jeff’s injuries further prevented him from competing in the ring at AEW, and even though it was expected that his contract could have been extended taking into account those injuries, AEW didn’t do so.

The Hardy Boys might also not switch to WWE at least in the near future, as there isn’t any scope for the duo to make it big there. Jeff Hardy cut ties with WWE in 2022 on a sour note, when he walked out during an in-house show and was released by the company the next day. For now, TNA is the exact place for Matt and Jeff Hardy.