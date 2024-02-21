Welcome to the world, little champ,' Sachin Tendulkar blesses Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's newborn son Akaay

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday, February 20, announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, whom they have named Akaay. The former Indian skipper took to social media to share the special news with everyone as he informed that the child was born 5 days ago, February 15.

Virat-Anushka blessed with a baby boy

Sharing the special news with everyone, Virat wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!”

Further requesting everyone’s best wishes and demanding privacy during this time, he added, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Congratulations poured in for the couple from various people in the cricket world, as everyone gave their blessings to the couple and the newlyborn in the comment section.

Sachin Tendulkar’s wish for Akaay

Virat’s idol and the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also came forward to send his blessings to the couple and their son. Calling him “precious”, Sachin took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter.”

He further added, “Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ.”

The couple also received the best wishes from cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brett Lee, Kevin Pieterson, and many more, as they welcomed another gift from the god.

Virat’s absence from Ind vs Eng Tests

Virat had opted out of the first two Tests against England after initially preparing for the first Test with the team for one day in Hyderabad. However, it was later revealed by BCCI that the former skipper won’t be available for the Tests due to a personal emergency and requested everybody to respect his privacy. Eventually, Kohli also bowed out of the remaining tournament and hence, won’t be a part of any Test match.

Earlier industrialist Harsh Goenka had hinted at the couple’s upcoming child as he tweeted, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?”

However, no confirmation was given by the couple and all such news was considered speculations. Even Virat’s former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, in a podcast on his YouTube channel, had revealed that Virat and Anushka were going to become parents again but later withdrew his statement and apologized for spreading “false” information.

But to much relief, the reason behind Virat’s absence from the India vs England Test is now known to everyone, and all the fans are overjoyed to hear this wonderful news. Not just the cricketers and IPL teams, but the Indian fans have also sent abundant best wishes to the couple and their son on social media.

