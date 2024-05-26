A firestorm of backlash has erupted over comments made by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appearing to excuse the controversial and widely-condemned commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that promoted strict traditionalist gender roles for women.

Harrison Butker's "Homemaker" Comments Spark Furor

The uproar stems from Butker's May 11th speech at the graduation ceremony for Benedictine College, a Catholic school in Kansas. In remarks that were quickly criticized as sexist, Butker stated the female students' "most important title" should be "homemaker."

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," Butker infamously stated.

Jason Kelce's Wife "Frustrated" By Remarks

On his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Jason revealed his wife Kylie was angered by Butker's anti-feminist comments, saying "My wife, she was, I think, a little bit frustrated with some of the comments."

He then claimed to have jokingly told Kylie "You're going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich. I'm listening to the game right now" - a remark that has sparked overwhelming outrage.

This got a laugh out of Travis, who had just stated he was proud about how they were discussing the matter.

He then stated that while he wasn't a fan of everything that Butker had to say, there were parts that resonated with him.

"I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he's talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make," Jason explained.

"When you're listening to somebody talk, you take things in that you like. You listen to other things and you say, 'I don't f-king like that.'"

Fans say Jason Kelce Defended "Misogynistic" Views

Fans took to X criticizing Kelce for appearing to excuse or rationalize Butker's controversial statements, which promoted antiquated views of women belonging in the home rather than pursuing careers.

"he's basically defending Harrison Butker well done swifties for giving clout to these misogynistic men," one angry fan tweeted.

Another accused Kelce of lacking comprehension, stating in full: "It's more so him trying to be neutral and play both sides than him actually defending Harrison. Playing both sides on something like this is pretty bad though and it doesn't seem he even cared to actually comprehend what Harrison even said and how bad it was."

A third theorized Kelce's response hinted at his own personal beliefs, tweeting: "So basically Jason Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both married to women that Harrison Butker was describing in his speech. And Travis Kelce Patrick Jason all of them trying to humanize him because I think Harrison said publicly what maybe they think and believe privately."

One felt Kelce overlooked the severity of Butker's remarks, with one tweeting the full criticism:

"You and Travis' take was extremely disappointing. Y'all did way too much to try and fluff him up into being this great person who just said something tiny y'all don't agree with about women being homemakers.

It sounded like y'all didn't actually listen to the speech or process any of what he said, cause he said WAY more than that and offended more than just women.

You specifically said "well he's catholic and speaking at a catholic school" and ignore the fact that even the nuns who run the school condemned him and he did not express normal catholic views.

He's a Christofascist who even criticises the church for not being conservative enough! This was a political statement, way beyond one man just expressing his views."

Travis Kelce Distances Himself

While Jason attempted to rationalize parts of Butker's speech, his brother Travis directly stated: "I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."

The Chiefs tight end emphasized not judging teammates for religious views, saying he appreciated being raised around diversity. However, many felt Butker's remarks went far beyond typical religious beliefs into outright discrimination against women.

Patrick Mahomes Also Defended Character

Echoing comments by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that Butker was a "good person" despite his controversial opinions, the Kelce brothers' responses highlighted the complex team dynamics in professional sports.

Players often put aside personal differences to unite toward competitive goals. However, the severe public backlash over the level of sexism in Butker's speech may pressure the Chiefs organization to more directly reject his expressed views on women's roles.

