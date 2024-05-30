'Well played': Kazuchika Okada's Reaction To CM Punk Chants On AEW Dynamite Leaves Wrestling Fans In Splits

CM Punk chants once again echoed at Tony Khan’s AEW Dynamite. Yet again, it was against the Elite group, which possibly has a bitter past with CM Punk. The Second City Saint might have left his past behind him, but the AEW crowd doesn’t seem to have gotten over Punk.

Punk is turning out to be no less than a nightmare for AEW’s Elite Group. Also, this wasn’t the first time, The Elite witnessed the CM Punk chants. At the AEW Collision in April, CM Punk chants shocked Okada, The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry.

But little did the crowd know that Kazuchika Okada will have a scathing response this time after hearinhg those chants. Check out the clip below:



How did the CM Punk chants break out?

Kazuchika Okada was cutting a promo with The Young Bucks and Jack Perry during the show. Mathew and Nicolas Jackson gave Kazuchika Okada a new Lamborghini, stripped Adam Copeland of the TNT title, and wanted to give it to Jungle boy, ‘Jack Perry’.

During this segment, fans suddenly started chanting CM Punk, which made Okada say, "Shut up bitches." Jack Perry, who had a brawl with Punk could be seen patting Okada's back as he gave it right back to the crowd.

When this clip went viral on social media, fans started giving their hilarious reactions to it, with many even praising Okada for a savage reply.

Fans give hilarious reactions

One user wrote, “I’m not an AEW guy but this is fantastic! Well played, Okada. ??”. Another wrote, “Hilarious. All timer moment.” A third wrote, “I love Okada man lmaoooo.” A fourth user wrote, “Quite possibly the greatest thing,ever.”



However, not all fans sided with Okada. Half of the reactions were in CM Punk’s favor too. This led one fan comment, “Cm punk owns AEW.” Another wrote, “CM Punk still the biggest guy in AEW ??” A third wrote, “Cm punk is so over everywhere.”



It remains to be seen how CM Punk will react to this reply from Okada, or if he will address it on Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk’s past with AEW

For the uninitiated, CM Punk had signed with Tony Khan’s AEW in 2021 and had a mind-blowing comeback that was on a rampage on YouTube. He also won the AEW Championship in May 2022 beating Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing.

All was going fine for him until he lost his cool on Jack Perry one fight day. The Jungle Boy had taken a swipe at Punk for preventing him from doing something, and Punk who had been bearing it for some time, attacked Perry at AEW’s All In pay-per-view in August 2023.

Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani, opened up about that brawl, blaming Tony Khan. Khan, meanwhile, reacted by releasing the footage of Punk attacking Perry. However, this backfired, and instead, the crowd backed CM Punk against Perry. Since then, whenever The Elite is there in the ring, CM Punk chants often break out.

While Punk left AEW after his suspension and returned to WWE in October 2023, at Survivor Series, Jack Perry, who was kept on the sidelines, made a return to AEW in April 2024