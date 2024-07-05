‘Wemby Is Still Growing’: Victor Wembanyama-Rudy Gobert Height Comparison Sparks Hilarious Reactions From NBA Fans

The recent side-by-side comparison of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert's heights has sent NBA fans into a frenzy, with many expressing astonishment and amusement. As the French national men's basketball team gears up for the Paris Olympics, a photo showcasing the towering figures of Wembanyama and Gobert has captivated fans worldwide.

Standing at 7-foot-4 in his rookie season, Wembanyama appears to dwarf the 7-foot-1 Gobert, prompting widespread speculation about the young star's extraordinary height and potential for further growth at just 20 years old. The undeniable spectacle of two seven-foot-plus players standing together has prompted humorous and incredulous reactions from NBA enthusiasts across social media platforms.

Fans react to Victor Wembanyama-Rudy Gobert height comparison

The image of Wembanyama appearing to tower over Gobert has led to a wave of humorous and speculative comments from fans, particularly regarding the stunning visual contrast between the two dominant figures. Social media has been abuzz with comments questioning whether Wembanyama, at just 20 years old, might still be growing, with some users expressing disbelief at how he makes the formidable Gobert appear diminutive in comparison.

While taking a sarcastic quip, an NBA fan further continued the caption of the image and wrote on X/Twitter: “Or Wemby is still growing”

Another user wrote: “Yeah Wemby definitely added a couple of inches.”

While a fan approved of the height difference and wrote: “Not gonna lie that looks like 3 inches of difference”

Adding a few more inches to Wemby’s height, a fan wrote: "Wemby closer to 7’6 then 7’4”

Victor Wembanyama magic continues against Turkey

Victor Wembanyama's magical performance continued to captivate fans as France commenced its preparation for the men's basketball gold medal pursuit at the Paris Olympics. The NBA Rookie of the Year showcased a spectacular display of one-handed dunks, leaving the crowd in awe during a commanding 96-46 victory over Turkey.

With a game-high 24 points and six rebounds, Wembanyama's seamless execution on both ends of the court was a sight to behold, setting the stage for a promising Olympic campaign. The sold-out arena in Rouen bore witness to Wembanyama's dominance, solidifying his crucial role in France's quest for basketball glory.

Leading the charge alongside seasoned veteran Rudy Gobert, Wembanyama's synergy with the Minnesota Timberwolves' center hinted at a formidable partnership for France. Captain Nicolas Batum emphasized the newfound dimension Wembanyama brings to the team, praising his defensive prowess and versatile offensive playstyle.

As France sets its sights on Olympic gold, the tandem of Wembanyama and Gobert poses a significant challenge to their competitors, signaling a potent combination that augurs well for their medal ambitions.

