Wendell Carter Jr Agrees To $59 Million Extension With Orlando Magic, NBA Insider Reveals

The Orlando Magic are keeping moving forward toward consistent postseason play. Wendell Carter Jr. and the Magic agreed to a three-year, $59 million extension on Monday night, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This meant that Carter Jr. would remain a part of the Magic starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

With two seasons remaining on his current contract, Carter was expected to earn roughly $22.7 million until the 2025–2026 season. However, with his new Magic contract, his total compensation will now be $82 million over the following five seasons.

According to CBA regulations, Carter could only sign a three-year extension with the Magic for this sum. As a result, Orlando has secured its starting center's contract through the season in which he turns 29.

Carter's injury, though, is a little concerning in light of the Magic's most recent preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-104. Carter appeared to roll his ankle in the third quarter while he was defending a shot by Daniel Theis. He fell to the floor moments after the hit.

Remaining healthy has been one of Carter's biggest challenges throughout his career. He has missed at least 20 games in his six seasons thus far in the NBA, and over the past three campaigns, he has been absent for an average of 24 games. It was wise of him to sign a long-term contract with the Magic, given his patchy injury history.

Carter is an important member of the Magic's developing roster. Carter is Paolo Banchero's perfect frontcourt partner in terms of skill set. The big man's ability to spread the floor is his greatest offensive weapon at 25 years old. He made 3.1 attempts per game from beyond the arc last season, shooting 37.4 percent, which was a huge help for one of the NBA's lowest-volume three-point shooting teams.

In keeping with their roster-building philosophy, the Magic have placed a premium on skilled size, so if Carter can stay healthy, his contract is a steal. That is a big if, though.

