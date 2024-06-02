‘We’re All Villains in Someone’s Eyes’: Joe Mazzulla Backs Kyrie Irving Amid Boston’s Disgust Over Mavericks Star

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his perspective on the upcoming clash against the Dallas Mavericks and their formidable player, Kyrie Irving.

In response to the anticipation surrounding Irving's return to TD Garden, Mazzulla emphasized the nuanced nature of public perception.

Acknowledging the Boston fans not getting over their disgust with Irving, the reporter asked: “Kyrie is going to be perceived as a villain in this series.”

Mazzulla took the philosophical route when he replied: “Aren't we all in someone's eyes? We're all villains in someone's eyes.”

Irving, the talented but divisive point guard of the Dallas Mavericks, is set to face his former team, the Boston Celtics, in the highly anticipated 2024 NBA Finals.

The matchup has added an uncertainty of expectation due to Irving's strained relationship with Celtics fans during his time in Boston.

Irving's tumultuous tenure with the Boston Celtics began in 2017 following his trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Promised to lead the team to glory, Irving's stint in Boston fell short of expectations, marred by reported strained relations with young players and a controversial departure to join the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Similarly, his exit from the Celtics was met with disappointment and even hostility from fans, particularly after an ill-advised incident involving the stomping of the Celtics logo during the 2021 playoffs.

Would Kyrie Irving overcome his Celtics drought?

Kyrie Irving's struggles against his former team, the Boston Celtics, have been noticeable, with his recent track record against the Green Team indicating a significant challenge. In the last 10 matches against the Celtics, Irving has not secured a victory, dating back to the 2021-22 season when his Brooklyn Nets were swept by Boston in the playoffs.

Furthermore, the Mavericks lost both of their games against the Celtics in the 2023-24 season, punctuated by a resounding 28-point defeat in March. The clear animosity that the Celtics faithful harbor toward Irving is evident that both the Celtics and their fan base are eager to sustain their dominance against him.

However, despite these daunting statistics, there are compelling reasons to believe that Kyrie Irving could overturn his Celtics drought. The Mavericks have evolved into a formidable force, undergoing notable changes since their last encounter with the Celtics.

The team's improved performance, winning 16 of their final 20 games and emerging as the fifth seed in the competitive Western Conference, indicates a significant transformation. Additionally, the standout performances from Luka Doncic, who has excelled as the leading player in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, further add to the potential for a turnaround.

