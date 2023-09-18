‘We’re coming...’: ICT fan goes viral for predicting India’s Asia Cup win; predicts team as World Cup champs

When it comes to cricket, everyone makes predictions. There are businesses that legitimately depend upon predictions. You will see fans making predictions, on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, weeks or months before a tournament. But when a prediction comes true, that's when the Internet starts to shake.

There's a cricket fan who Tweeted a prediction about the IPL winner, WTC winner, Asia Cup winner, and ODI World Cup winner for 2023. And so far, three out of four predictions of his have come true. This Twitter user's Tweet is going Viral across social media, amidst the World Cup season. Fans are sharing different reactions to it.

What's this prediction story all about?

On January 8, the Twitter account of CricTracker posted a Tweet, asking cricket fans to make winner predictions for the IPL, WTC, Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup. A Twitter user commented on his prediction on January 9. His Tweet became viral on social media when his first three predictions came true.

Recently, resharing the same old Tweet on CrickTracker's post, the same user said "We're coming for ODI WC". With three out of four predictions coming true, this user is pretty sure that India's going to win the World Cup. Even fans are with him because, after all, an Indian will always support an Indian especially when it's about cricket.

Fans share their unique yet somewhat similar reaction to the viral prediction

Since this Tweet is going Viral, Indian fans are constantly reacting to it, sharing their comments. Most of the reactions are supportive, with fans saying the last prediction is going to be true as well. One fan said, "Kya prediction hai🔥 (What a prediction)".

Another fan, praising the prediction said, "Gem of prediction 🔥🔥" Then there was an Indian fan, who commented, "By god's grace this 4th one also comes true". With India showing outstanding performance in the Asia Cup, there's a great chance that the last prediction might come true.

Before India gets to the World Cup, there's a 3-match ODI between India and Australia that will be happening this September. The first match of the India vs. Australia ODI series starts this September 22. India's performance in this ODI series will help us better understand their possibility of winning the World Cup. What do you say?