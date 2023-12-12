Were Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s parents wrestlers too? All you need to know about Rocky and Ata Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently one of the most recognized human beings on this planet. He started his initial career in American Football which ended shortly after his shoulder injury.

Later Johnson followed the footsteps of family heritage and started his journey of becoming a professional wrestler.

The Rock quickly gained popularity and then transitioned to Hollywood and had a successful career. He has performed his numerous global hits from Fast and Furious series to Jumanji. The Brahma Bull has always been vocal about his love for his parents and family.

Rock belongs to a very popular wrestling family his father and grandfather both wrestled for a long at the biggest stages all around the world. In this article, we will learn about Dwayne Johnson’s parents.

All you need to know about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s parents

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson belongs to a very popular wrestling bloodline from his mother's side “The Samoan” the same family to which Roman Reigns, Usos, Umaga, Yokozuna, and others belong.

Father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Wadye Douglas popularly known by his professional wrestling name “Rocky Johnson” is best known for his time at WWF. Canadian Rocky Johnson started his professional wrestling journey back when he was 16 years old.

A fascinating fact about Rocky Johnson is he was initially training to become a professional boxer and even trained with the greatest names back then like Muhammad Ali and Gorge Foreman. Rocky developed his love for wrestling and transitioned towards professional wrestling.

Rocky Johnson gained his name during his run at the NWA wrestling promotion. Later he joined WWF now WWE back in 1982.

Johnson alongside Tony Atlas defeated Wild Samoan and became the first ever black champion in WWE.

Johnson’s professional wrestling career in WWE was not long run and he announced his retirement in 1985 and left WWE. Rocky joined WWE’s developmental OVW as a trainer in 2003. He even trained his son The Rock alongside Pat Patterson.

WWE inducted Rocky Johnson alongside his father-in-law Peter Maivia in the Hall of Fame in 2008. Johnson left the world in 2019.

Mother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson's mother is Ata Johnson, who belongs to one of the most popular wrestling families in the history of the sport, "The Samoan Family." Ata was born in Hawaii.

She is the daughter of Lia Maivia, a female wrestling promoter, from her first marriage. Later, Lia married High Chief Peter Maivia, who adopted Ata and gave her his name. In the 1970s, the family moved to the United States.

Peter continued his professional wrestling career and trained many future stars, now legends, including The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson. However, Ata never entered the world of professional wrestling.

Rocky Johnson and Ata Maivia's relationship

Regarding Rocky Johnson and Ata Johnson's relationship, they secretly started dating. In one of their interviews, The Rock revealed that his grandfather, Peter, wasn't happy with their relationship. However, Ata came up with a solution.

“My grandparents were FURIOUS and forbid my parents from seeing each other. My mom and dad were heartbroken, BUT my mom told my dad, ‘There’s only one way they can’t stop us from being together’—my mom got pregnant. I was born. And I became ‘the glue’ of the family,” The Brahma explained.

