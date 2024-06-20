‘We’re Gonna Cross Paths’: TNA Star Eyes Dream Scenario With John Cena After WWE NXT Debut

It’s no secret that John Cena goes out of his way to surprise his fans. Which is why the sixteen-time World Champion is one of the most adored WWE stars.

That said, John Cena once unexpectedly surprised TNA star Joe Hendry with a phone call when the latter was only 15 years old. Looking back on his memorable phone call with John Cena, Joe Hendry expressed optimism about working with him in the future.

Joe Hendry believes he will work with John Cena in the future

Amidst making waves due to his NXT stint, Joe Hendry appeared on Gabby AF podcast to talk about a wide range of topics. At one point, Joe Hendry recalled the time his friend arranged a surprise phone call for him with John Cena.

According to him, he missed a SmackDown show when he was 15. However, his evening did not disappoint, as he had a ten-minute conversation with John Cena.

He stated, “He (Joe Hendry’s friend) went to the VIP and I got a call from his mobile. I’m 15 years old, and I pick up the phone and I hear, ‘Yo, it’s your boy John Cena.’ I was like, 'What?' John Cena talked to me on the phone for ten minutes. We talked about his career and I told him, ‘I think you’re gonna win the title at (next) WrestleMania’ and he did.”

Henry further expressed optimism about working with John Cena in the future. He said, “I think there is something full circle that could happen with John Cena, I don’t know, I think we’re gonna cross paths.”

It would indeed be a dream come true for Joe Hendry if he ever got to work with the shoo-in WWE Hall of Famer in the future. Austin Theory is one of those young wrestlers who faced his childhood hero, Cena, and defeated him at the Grandest Stage, WrestleMania 39. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Hendry can speak into existence.

Joe Hendry’s NXT appearance was a massive success

WWE’s partnership with TNA has garnered significant fan interest lately. After Jordynn Grace, Joe Hendry made his appearance on NXT and participated in the 25-man battle royal match, the winner of which would face Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship.

However, his performance in the match was a far cry from his scathing promo prematch, as Hendry was eliminated early on. Despite this, he received massive pop from the WWE Universe. As a matter of fact, Joe Hendry’s NXT debut became WWE’s second-most-liked video since WrestleMania 40.

At this rate, Joe Hendry is determined to achieve greatness. We must wait and see when the former TNA Digital Media Champion makes his next appearance on WWE TV.

