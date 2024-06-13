Were Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum in the Same Gym Class? Find Out

While on one hand, Matthew Tkachuk is all set to be a part of the Stanley Cup 2024 final for the Florida Panthers, Jayson Tatum will star in the NBA final 2024 for Boston Celtics. Both players have made their mark in their respective sports and are well-renowned figures.

Apart from reaching the final hurdle of the tournament in their respective sports, these two players also share another drastic similarity. Do you know both of them were a part of the same gym class for around 3 years?

Both of them went to Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri. Matthew’s father Keith played for the St. Louis Blues for some time and hence, resulted in Tkachuk and Tatum sharing the same gym class.

‘We’d be each other’s agent’: Tkachuk

During a conversation with Calgary Sun, Tkachuk also revealed that both the players had planned out their future as well. “We always joked around that when we were older we’d be each other’s agent in each other’s sport,” Tkachuk said. He further added, “That would not have been a good decision.”

Tatum, on the other hand, had revealed that Tkachuk was a funny kid but not a very bothersome or troublesome kid. “I mean, he had a lot of jokes and he liked to play a lot. I wouldn’t say he got in trouble, though, but he was a funny kid.”

We were kind of the two best athletes: Tatum

Tatum also said that people around them knew that they would make it and were quite confident of them as he said, “We were kind of the two best athletes in our class, because I had played on the USA team for kids in high school and he had as well, plus his dad played for the St. Louis Blues, so people kind of figured we would make it somewhere.”

Tkachuk also displayed the respect he has for Tatum in his conversation as he shared his feelings on seeing the NBA All-Star successful in a past conversation. “It’s just cool seeing a guy succeed at another sport and seeing what he went through, every morning at 6 a.m. shooting hoops and getting ready,” Tkachuk said.

“Our mentalities when we were younger, we both knew what we wanted to do and had that as a goal. We both weren’t going to be stopped and both put in a lot of work,” he added.

Both Tatum and Tkachuk were the first-round picks in the draft. While Tatum was picked by Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, as the 3rd overall pick, Tkachuk was selected by Calgary Flames as the 6th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

