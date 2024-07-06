‘We’re Not Done Here’: Caitlin Clark Hypes Katie Lou Samuelson as She Hits Half-Court Shot to End Fever Practice

WNBA star Caitlin Clark consistently proves her competitive edge. No matter who she faces, the Indiana Fever rookie aims to win while also ensuring her team gets recognition when it's due.

On July 5th, the young guard was captured on video praising her teammate Katie Lou Samuelson after the latter made a half-court shot during their shootaround. Scott Agness shared the video showing Samuelson hitting the impressive shot and energizing her teammates.

Although Caitlin Clark didn't show visible excitement, she made it clear the competition wasn't over.

Caitlin Clark is competitive, even when it comes to her teammates

After Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson nailed her long-range shot, some teammates celebrated, but Clark had a different reaction: "No! We're not done here; we're not done here," Caitlin exclaimed as her teammates cheered.

This wasn't the first time Clark displayed her fierce competitiveness with her team. In June, she watched NaLyssa Smith make a half-court shot and then quickly attempted—and succeeded—to do the same, searching for Smith afterward.

The next day, before a game against the Chicago Sky, Clark engaged in another friendly competition with Temi Fagbenle. Spotting what she believed to be an infraction, Clark didn't hesitate to point it out. "She passed the line," Clark said, gesturing to invalidate the shot.

Caitlin Clark may seem easygoing, but she's highly competitive. She'll leverage every resource to secure a win, regardless of her opponent.

Aliyah Boston shares her favorite plays with Caitlin Clark

While Caitlin Clark competes with her teammates, she's also formed strong bonds with some of them. Aliyah Boston recently held a Q&A session with fans on X, sharing insights about her relationship with Clark and their on-court chemistry.

When asked about her favorite play to run with CC (Caitlin Clark) by a fan on X, Boston responded that she’s fine with any type of ball screen action because Caitlin always makes a great read.

Regarding their pick-and-roll, Boston added: "Idk if it’s the best in the league, but I know we continue to work on it to get it there!"

Boston concluded by discussing the increased attention given to Clark as a professional player. She said she doesn’t think it’s added pressure. According to her, they are used to playing with eyes on them from college, so it doesn’t change “because we are in the W," concluded Boston.

The Indiana Fever is set to face the New York Liberty, aiming to rebound from their 88-69 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.