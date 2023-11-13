"We're praying for him": Maxey's standout night in support of Kelly Oubre Jr. amid accident

The Philadelphia 76ers achieved their eighth consecutive win by playing dominantly over the Indiana Pacers, despite missing Kelly Oubre Jr., who is recovering from a recent motor accident.

Tyrese Maxey, in the game, performed brilliantly scoring a career-high 50 points, surpassing his previous record of 44.

This achievement of Maxey came notably during Oubre Jr.'s absence from the team.

Maxey's 50-point brilliance amidst Oubre Jr.'s absence

After the match, Maxey dedicated his performance to his recovering teammate, expressing love and sending wishes for a fast recovery.

In an after-game statement, Maxey remarked, "This performance is about Kelly Oubre, not me. We are all praying and hoping for his fast recovery.

Despite meeting him just recently, I have a deep affection for him."

One of his final shots came from a masterful 32-foot step-back 3-pointer which occurred 1:05 before the game's end.

The shot was enabled by his teammate, Embiid who aptly nicknamed him "The Franchise" previously who passed the ball to him and set a screen for him.

Maxey also revealed that Embiid's desire for him to reach the 50-pointer was greater than his own.

According to Maxey’s words, "Embiiid handed me the ball saying, 'You will take this shot.' I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for their encouragement.

Above all, we achieved the most important part – winning the match. It was indeed a memorable night."

Kelly Oubre Jr. injured in a Philly Pedestrian Accident

Sixers' forward Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered injuries resulting from a hit-and-run accident near his home in Philadelphia last Saturday, for which he is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

As reported by The Athletic, Oubre sustained multiple injuries, including broken ribs, bruises, and cuts. Although in stable condition, he will require a considerable period of recovery.

Despite the severity of the injuries, none are likely to end his career or even the season.

The Philadelphia police issued information about the accident, stating Ouvre, as a pedestrian, was struck in the chest by a speeding vehicle that exited the scene promptly after the hit.

Following the incident, the Sixers shared an official statement about Oubre's condition via Sports Illustrated.

They confirmed that Oubre was hit by a car in Center City, Philadelphia, and he is in stable condition receiving treatment.

The organization urged its members to keep Oubre and his family in their thoughts during his recovery.

So far this season, Kelly Oubre Jr. has played eight games, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, with a three-point percentage of 37.

His best scoring match occurred in the season opener against the Bucks, where he scored 27 points.

