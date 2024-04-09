What Are Anthony Davis Stats and LA Lakers Record Without LeBron James This Season? Find Out

LeBron James is absent from the Los Angeles Lakers’ side for flu-like symptoms and it all squared down Anthony Davis to lead the side. However, things did not go too well for him as he was sent off in the first quarter after getting a shot on his face from Kyle Anderson.

However, there have been occasions where the Lakers side saw its biggies missing the court.

Summing it up for his whole career, Davis has 60 games to his record tally where he found himself on the Lakers' side without LeBron. Adding sub par good stat, he scored 25.6 points per game and stood an overall tally of 27-33 in win-loss results.

One one hand, the time for Anthony Davis on the basketball court leading the Lakers’ side did not come handy for him. There have been ten opportunities where Davis found himself missing a laying hand from the NBA All-Star and has a straight 5-5 record under the same circumstances.

So far, the Los Angeles Lakers stand at a 6-5 record without LeBron James on their side. In the last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers got handed a loss of ten point difference at 117-127 that marked the eleventh time the side is missing their four-times NBA champion Bron.

Rui Hachimura acknowledged the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves without LeBron James and with Anthony Davis leaving early due to an eye injury. Rui Hachimura scored 30 points, but the Lakers still lost by 10, dropping to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining.

Addressing the absence, Hachimura said,“Yeah, it’s tough. Two of the main guys didn’t play tonight. But no excuse, we’ve been through this before. Just the whole situation, back-to-back after all the road games”

The absence of both players in the last game was unusual, leading Hachimura to discuss the challenges of playing without them and the necessary adjustments for future games.

