What are Brock Purdy's contract details? Young QB star in 49ers' wins over NY Giants

The San Francisco 49ers have scored an astonishing win over the New York Giants, with a score point of 30-12. Brock Purdy's TD pass gave the San Francisco 49ers a lead over the New York Giants, and eventually won the game by a large margin.

Brock Purdy isn't just the star player for the San Francisco 49ers, but also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Brock Purdy's QB contract with the 49ers got him a great deal, in terms of monetary benefits. Let's have a detailed look at the rookie's contract details and how much it gets him.

How did Brock Purdy get himself a place in the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers started looking for a replacement for QB Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this year. Trey Lance was chosen as the first choice for Jimmy's replacement. However, the replacement didn't go official, until the San Francisco 49ers decided to go with Brock Purdy instead of Trey Lance who suffered a major injury in January.

Brock Purdy's contract details: How much is he getting out of this deal?

When a player is drafted in the NFL, his or her pay is mostly dependent upon the draft slot. In simple words, the amount the player will receive is predetermined. However, the only financial elements that aren't pre-decided are the contract's structural language and signing bonuses. Brock Purdy signed a 4-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, for approximately $3,737,008, according to Spotrac.

As per Spotrac, this $3,737,008 includes the signing bonus of $77,008 and $77,008 guaranteed. Moreover, the contract also comprises an annual salary of $934,252, stated the Spotrac report. However, for the 2023 season, Brock Purdy's capital hit is reportedly around $870,000, which makes him the 63rd highest-paid QB in the whole NFL. So if we look at it, Brock Purdy is able to bag himself a really good deal, considering other QBs.

