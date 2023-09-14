What are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's plans for Wrexham? Executive Director delves on ambitious goals

It's been three years since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham A.F.C. And ever since there has been tremendous growth in the success of the football club. Wrexham is currently in FA club and EFL League Two, however, we might see them playing in another prestigious league soon.

According to Humphrey Ker, the executive director of Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are planning something big for the team. But what is it? Keep reading to know the details shared by Humphrey Ker.

Humphrey Ker Revealed Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's expansion plan for Wrexham

According to GOAL , Humphrey Ker has revealed that the co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who acquired Wrexham in 2020, are planning to take the club to the Premier League. We cannot deny the fact that ever since the two have acquired the club, the growth and success it has got is tremendous and exceptional. Within just two years, Wrexham secured a place in League Two.

Wrexham has earned 12 points from 7 games and is currently ranked 7th on the league table. So the club is having small yet significant wins consistently which in the long run will definitely take them to League Two. But that's just the vision that the Hollywood duo has for the club and according to sources, there have been some significant work in place for the same.

How did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney end up buying Wrexham in the first place?

There's a very interesting story behind how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ended up buying Wrexham, revealed by Humphrey Ker. Ker used to work for Apple TV as a writer. One day he was watching the "Sunderland '' documentary during the lockdown period. After watching the documentary he sent the same to Rob McElhenney, suggesting Rob watch this. It will help Rob understand why Ker was so obsessed with Football.

To Ker's surprise, Rob loved the documentary and said the most spontaneous thing he ever heard from his mouth. Rob said, "We should buy a football team." For a moment Ker thought that Rob was joking, just to find out a little later how serious Rob indeed was about the plan. So the two sat down and figured out the best club to buy. Wrexham was at the top of their list and it's been three years since then. But even Ker believes, working as Executive director for Wrexham, that the club has the potential to be in League Two!

