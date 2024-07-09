What Are the Best BBQ Spots in Kansas City? Travis Kelce Once Revealed His Favorites

The Chiefs stars are generally asked about their go-to BBQ spots in Kansas City. It was no different when Travis Kelce appeared on the Bussin’ With the Boys show last year. The top-paid NFL tight end disclosed his favorite BBQ spots in the city.

Kelce opened up to InsideHook about his love for steak in 2022. He revealed that it was a match made in heaven when he came to Kansas. He went to a different spot every week for the first few months. But his football career forced him to cut it down to one or two visits per month. But the Chiefs TE has his favorites now.

Also Read: Does Travis Kelce Really Support Palestine? Exploring Viral Rumor

Travis Kelce’s favorite BBQ spots in Kansas City

The Bussin’ With the Boys host, Will Compton, asked Kelce about his favorite BBQ spot in Kansas City. “Man, I don’t like to get into politics, dog,” Kelce responded. He emphasized that he really doesn’t want to comment on that. “You’re going to get me f–king killed,” he said.

Compton pushed Travis a little more to spill some beans. He revealed that he has been to a couple and loves Oklahoma Joe’s. He admired the gas station vibe of the outlet. The three-time Super Bowl champion agreed that Joe’s has a good vibe. Travis said it feels authentic and real. He added to Compton’s admiration for the gas station vibe.

Next up on Travis Kelce’s list was Jack Stack. He quipped that one can’t go wrong with Jack Stack. He called them the white cloth of the BBQ outlets. It’s a nice restaurant with a great spread. Travis said that one can get anything on the menu.

Advertisement

“Q39 is more like your sports bar barbecue,” Travis said. He added that it’s a little bit cleaner than the others. The sports star asked Compton if he had tried the burnt ends at Q39. “They are like f–king protein candies, man,” he pointed out, saying that one can keep popping that thing.

“I mess with burnt ends now,” Compton announced. He loved how Travis gave the big spots some love. The last name on Kelce’s mind was Arthur Bryant’s. The Chiefs star loves everything that’s served there.

Also Read: Why Are Travis and Jason Kelce Taking a Break From Their New Heights Podcast? Find Out

Travis Kelce on hidden BBQ spots in Kansas City

Will Compton asked Kelce if there was some sleeper hole in the wall that people didn’t know about. He was curious to know about hidden gems of the city that only locals knew about. Travis Kelce said he had yet to come across an outlet like that. The Kelce brothers often discuss BBQ outlets on the New Heights podcast.

Also Read: Throwback: When Travis Kelce Didn’t Include Patrick Mahomes and Himself in Best TE-QB Combos of All Time Ranking