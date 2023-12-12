What are Travis Kelce's plans for Taylor Swift's birthday? Insider reveals

There are just two days left for the Swifties to celebrate the biggest occasion, their star's birthday. Taylor Swift will be turning 34 soon and Travis Kelce has got some party-hard plans ready for the 'Blank Space' singer. Here's what Travis Kelce plans for his girlfriend, according to a close insider.

Travis Kelce wants to make it big and best for Taylor Swift

Just like every romantic boyfriend, Travis Kelce wants to make it the best and most memorable birthday for her girlfriend. The 'You belong with me' singer will be turning 34 in less than two days, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce plans on celebrating it not less than a festival.

According to an Us Insider, the Chiefs' tight end "wants to throw the best party possible" for Taylor Swift, who turns 34 on December 13. Interestingly, Travis just wants to make it the best, doesn't matter how much it costs. "Money is not an object," reveals the insider.

However, it's not going to be the first time Travis will be spending long bills to make an ever-lasting memory with Taylor Swift. Travis had spent a lot of money to convince the 'Shake it off' singer that he's serious about her. This includes the $6 Million mansion in Kansas City.

It was suspected that the birthday party would be held in Travis's new mansion in Kansas City, where Chiefs' tight end Taylor Swift is planning to propose Taylor Swift . However, that's not the venue. Instead, the party is expected to be held in New York City.

Talking about proposing to Taylor Swift, do you think Travis will indeed be going to do it? If Travis indeed proposes, don't you think it will prove that the couple are talking the too-soon route with their relationship ? Share your take below: