'What Are You Doing Man': KSI Calls Out Andrew Tate for Using Racial Slurs on Social Media

Boxing YouTuber KSI and internet personality Andrew Tate have been trading blows online for weeks. Remember the sparring video KSI mocked? It all started with jabs about boxing skills, but things just got ugly. Tate took to social media platform X and posted something outrageous – racial slurs.

KSI didn't have it. He fired back, calling out Tate's behavior and questioning his sanity. This isn't the first time these two clashed, but this latest fight is different. KSI's public condemnation has ignited a debate about what's okay to say online. Will Tate apologize?

KSI calls out Tate's behavior

Andrew Tate recently sparked outrage with a tweet that crossed all lines. In his post, Tate used several racial slurs, writing: "Verified Ni**ers only. Too many P**is talking s**t. And ch**ks." This offensive tweet quickly drew the ire of many, including KSI.

KSI, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, immediately responded. He tweeted back: "Bro what are you doing man? You've fully lost it these past few weeks."

This response highlights KSI's dismay at Tate's behavior and his willingness to call out such offensive language. And this isn't the first time KSI has called out Tate's actions.

KSI's view on Tate's 'Top G' persona

KSI has openly criticized Andrew Tate's "Top G" persona, calling it "cringey" and advising fans against worshiping influencers. In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, said, "I don't want people to worship me. I don't want this Top G title."

He emphasized his disinterest in being placed on a pedestal like Tate, who boasts about his wealth and lavish lifestyle to his young followers. KSI, with 24 million followers on his main YouTube account, prefers using his influential platform positively.

"Try and be fair to everyone, try and just be good to everyone. Spread positivity all the time," he said. Contrasting his approach to Tate's, KSI added, "We're all human. We're all gonna make mistakes. No one is perfect."

What do you think about this clash between two major internet personalities? Do you agree with KSI's stance or see merit in Tate's bold persona?