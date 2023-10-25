'What better occasion than…’:Sunil Gavaskar predicts when Virat Kohli will hit his record breaking 50th ODI Century

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge prediction regarding Virat Kohli and his impending world record. The Little Master has predicted when Virat Kohli will score his 50th ODI century and he has chosen a huge occasion for the event.

Gavaskar has predicted that Virat Kohli will score his 50th ODI century against South Africa on November 5, which is also the latter’s birthday. He believes that there cannot be a better occasion than this to create a world record.

"Kohli will slam his 50th ODI Century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday?” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar also added that Kohli has two more games to score his 49th century before playing against South Africa.

Eden Gardens is known for run scoring and passionate cricket loving fans.

"It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter,” said Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli missed his 49th century against New Zealand by just 5 runs.

He is now at 48 ODI centuries and just one short from the Great Sachin Tendulkar and two short from making a World Record.

Kohli already made 354 runs in 5 innings including a century against Bangladesh in Pune.

India's upcoming two matches in World cup

India will play against England on 29th October at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and Mumbai will see the 2011 World Cup finalists on 2nd November in an India vs Sri Lanka clash.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can make one out of these two his next locations also helping India continue their winning streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup tournament.

