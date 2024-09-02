What Cars Does Michael Jordan Own In Nascar? All About His Airness’ Interest In Motorsport Racing

NBA legend Michael Jordan's venture into NASCAR has added a new dimension to the motorsport racing world. As the co-owner of 23XI Racing, Jordan has established a significant presence in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Established in 2020, 23XI Racing competes in the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series, fielding multiple cars under Jordan's ownership. Here are the names of the cars Michael Jordan owns under the 23XI Racing.

#1. No. 23 Toyota

One of the noteworthy cars in Jordan's NASCAR stable is the No. 23 Toyota, driven by the talented Bubba Wallace. This car, featuring various sponsors such as McDonald's, MoneyLion, and Columbia Sportswear, symbolizes a fusion of Jordan's iconic number '23' from his basketball career and Denny Hamlin's number '11' in the Cup series.

#2. No. 45 Toyota

In addition to the No. 23 car, Michael Jordan owns the No. 45 Toyota in NASCAR through 23XI Racing. Initially piloted by Kurt Busch, the No. 45 car is essential to Jordan's racing team. This car embraces the number '45,' a reference to a jersey number Jordan wore during his baseball career and for 23 games during the 1994-95 NBA season.

The No. 45 car features sponsors like Monster Energy and Xfinity, showcasing Jordan's commitment to excellence in NASCAR's competitive realm.

#3. No. 50/67 Toyota

Furthermore, Michael Jordan's involvement in NASCAR extends to the No. 50/67 Toyota car under the banner of 23XI Racing. This car, driven part-time by drivers such as Kamui Kobayashi and Corey Heim, signifies the team's versatility and strategic approach to the racing circuit.

Sponsored by Mobil 1, the No. 50/67 car celebrates the company's 50th anniversary, illustrating Jordan's keen interest in fostering partnerships and promoting longevity within the NASCAR realm. Jordan's ownership of these distinct NASCAR cars is his second innings in the exciting sporting world. Only time will tell if he goes on to create magic in NASCAR as well.

A Brief on Michael Jordan’s NASCAR venture

The team's significant presence in NASCAR, with multiple cars competing in high-profile races, represents Michael Jordan's ownership of the sport and his commitment to diversifying its field through drivers like Bubba Wallace and the experiences the team offers.

After a decorated basketball career, His Airness has ventured into the exciting car-sporting world with his enthusiastic partner, Bubba Wallace.

In 2020, Michael Jordan announced a pioneering partnership with renowned NASCAR racer Denny Hamlin, resulting in the formation of 23XI Racing. Joining forces with Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., the only other black racer competing at the highest level in American racing, the team began its journey in the 2021 season.

This collaboration is particularly noteworthy in a sport that has historically had limited representation from people of color and has aimed to diversify its predominantly white fan base.

Under 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan co-owns the No. 23 Toyota Camry, a significant presence in NASCAR's Cup Series. The inclusion of talented drivers like Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick has further elevated the team's status.

Bubba Wallace's participation in the team is especially significant, given his background and the impact of diversity and representation in motorsport racing.

Michael Jordan has often proclaimed his lifelong love for NASCAR, citing how his parents frequently took his family to races during his upbringing in North Carolina.

MJ’s second innings at yet another sporting involvement seems equally promising. With the team entering its third NASCAR Cup Series season, the addition of Tyler Reddick, a three-time champion, has heightened expectations and injected further competitive spirit into the team.

Team owner Denny Hamlin has also expressed his aspirations for both drivers to become playoff candidates, highlighting the team's resolute ambition and positive outlook for the future.