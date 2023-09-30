What caused Draymond Green to punch Jordan Poole in the face? NBA podcaster SPILLS

Last offseason, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made headlines for their heated argument during practice. Initial reports suggested that Green punched Poole in a heated practice session, but then, a released video showed Poole’s provocation; he pushed Green, leading to the punch. There were also rumors that Poole had been trash-talking about his upcoming contract extension.

Throughout, there are confusions and constant queries about the real scenario. Despite moving on from the incident, with Green admitting that he needed some time for self-introspection and acknowledging his overreaction, speculations about their future didn't stop.

While some people believed the incident happened because Green was upset with his teammate and coping with personal matters, others suspected there was more to the story. Recently, on a podcast episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the host revealed information from his sources about what led to the punch.

"'You're an expensive backpack for 30' is what was said. ... Is what Jordan Poole told Draymond Green that got him punched in the f*****g face. ... 'You're an expensive backpack for 30' let's diagram the sentence. 30 is who in this case? ... Number 30, number one in your heart, Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green keeps Jordan Poole's comments under wraps following punch incident

Following the altercation, The Warriors directed Green to take an extended break from the team. Green then publicly apologized to the franchise and specifically to Poole.

“I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said on October 8. “There is a huge embarrassment that comes with that, not only for myself for committing the action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team has to deal with, the organization has to deal with and his family.”

However, in a twist in July, after Green's extension and Poole’s trade to Washington, Green adopted a more confrontational stance towards his former teammate on the Pat Bev Podcast. Green, a four-time champion and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, didn't disclose what exactly Poole had said, but he hinted that they were provoking and warranted the ensuing physical response.

