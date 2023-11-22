What did Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson say about Tom Brady's view on 'mediocrity' in NFL?

Tom Brady has been in the buzz on the Internet ever since he made a controversial comment on the NFL, calling out the increased “mediocrity” in the sport. Now, the NFL legends Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad Johnson have come forward to reply to Brady’s comment.

How do Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson feel about Tom Brady’s ‘mediocrity’ comment?

In Monday’s episode of Nightcap, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe shared their views on Tom Brady’s “mediocrity” comment. The two talked about how the offenses used to adjust to the defensives instead of relying on the officials to come to safeguard them.

Shannon Sharpe has said, “These guys throw the ball over the middle, and then they get mad at a defensive player for knocking him out.” Chad Johnson added to this by saying that players these days are aware of the fact that the NFL has handicapped the whole team.

“They’re reaching up with one hand; they’re pretty posing, looking good and looking cute. Yeah, OK. OK. The NFL has handicapped the game. They’ve handicapped players on defense to where they can’t even tackle,” Chad Johnson has added to Sharpe’s take.

Both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson agreed that player safety is an important consideration. But the thing is, the NFL has gone too far with the rule, making the sports more about the safety of the players and less athletic. Aaron Rodgers feels the same about the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers reply to Tom Brady’s calling out ‘mediocrity’ in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he shared his take on what Tom Brady said about the current situation of the NFL. The New York Jets star quarterback said that he agrees with what Tom Brady said about the NFL is all about “mediocrity.”

“When I was a young player, too, the greatest fear you have as a quarterback is getting one of your guys hurt. Throwing a ball high over the middle, exposing the guy and him getting rocked and him leaving the game,” Aaron Rodgers has said.

According to the Jets star quarterback, this was what used to be the biggest fear of players until a few years back. This fear of getting to hit someone is what helped them work more with the brain and more strategically, just what Tom Brady was known for.

However, things have completely changed now with the NFL, considering how society has started to view the sport, suggested Aaron Rodgers. According to Aaron Rodgers, people want to see football as a collision sport, which has resulted in the NFL being safety stricken.

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the fact that the new rules that are implemented are important till some context. However, making the NFL all about rules just supports what Brady feels about the NFL. The NFL definitely has gone too far, and that too in a different direction with all these new safety rules.