What Did CBS do to Deion Sanders? Colorado Football Head Coach and CBS Beef Explained

A few days ago, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders Sanders made bad blood between himself and the CBS public during a recent news conference when he refused to allow a CBS reporter to ask a question.

This no-holds-barred attitude was on show during a news conference on August 9th, when Sanders exchanged caustic remarks with Eric Christensen, a local CBS Sports reporter. Sanders "politely" remarked, "CBS, I'm not doing nothing with CBS," causing controversy and concern about his relationship with the network.

The Colorado head coach informed the reporter, Christensen, that it had nothing to do with him but rather with corporate management. Even after Christensen stated that he was a local CBS reporter rather than a national one, Sanders refused to vote.

"CBS," Sanders responded with a dismissive hand wave. "I am not doing anything with CBS. Next question. It has nothing to do with you. It's above that. It has nothing to do with you. I feel affection for you. I admire you. I respect you. It has nothing to do with you. "They know what they did."

The scenario prompted great curiosity and discussion about what CBS did to elicit such a reaction from Sanders. Several explanations rapidly surfaced, including a series of harsh rankings from CBS Sports.

Initially, many believed Sanders was furious because he was at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, but the truth was more complicated. Phillip Dukes, who has a strong relationship with Coach Prime, said on his "On3" YouTube channel that a prior collaboration between CBS and Sanders had failed.

According to Dukes, "I will say this. There was a collaboration between CBS and Sanders in which one person performed their part and was vulnerable enough to say, 'Hey, you know what, I'm going to share this with you.' After all of this time and work, the other group simply stated, 'Nah, this ain't a good look for us right now.."

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith explained a similar rationale for the incident on his broadcast the following Friday. Smith stated that it is primarily a racial issue , and Dion was dissatisfied with CBS's decision to take the story from a black reporter who was nearly completed and assign it to a white writer.

However, Eric Christensen of CBS Colorado was not the only one who was rejected by Sanders at the press conference. Another was Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler, who has publicly criticized Sanders and his program during his time in Boulder.

However, the Colorado coach has previous experience with CBS, having served as a pundit for the broadcaster from 2002 until 2004. That's when things began to deteriorate between Sanders and CBS. According to the broadcaster's announcement, contract discussions between Sanders and the network broke down in 2004. Coach Prime wanted to double his $1 million salary, but the network declined the request, leading to their parting of ways.