What did Charles Barkley and Dan Graziano say about Aaron Rodgers after ESPN ban amid Epstein feud with Jimmy Kimmel?

The Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers feud is nowhere to end with Charles Barkley and Dan Graziano sharing their statements recently amidst Rodgers's ESPN band. Both Charles and Dan are not impressed with Aaron Rodgers and have pretty hard things to say about the injured NFL quarterback. Here's what the two think about Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers's feud.

Aaron Rodgers is banned from ESPN's show

Aaron Rodgers, who is a frequent guest of the Pat McAfee Show by ESPN, will no longer be seen live for the rest of the season. The show host McAfee recently announced Aaron Rodgers's journey's ending with the show for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud," Pat McAfee had said during one of his lives. This action has come due to Aaron Rodgers's famous Epstein's list common on Jimmy Kimmel.

While Aaron Rodgers made it very clear what he meant when he made that comment on Jimmy Kimmel, in the recent episode of Pat McAfee Show. But despite that the controversy around his comment and Jimmy's reply to it is nowhere to stop. This has not just upset many fans but Charles Barkley and Dan Graziano as well.

Charles Barkley's statement on the ongoing feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel

During his recent appearance on a show called CBS Mornings on Wednesday, former NBA player and current sports analyst Charles Barkley was asked about the current controversy around Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel. Co-host Gayle King asked Barkley what his reaction would be if Rodgers made that comment on him.

"I would have punched him in the face. I think that when you’re in the limelight, people get to say things about you — that goes with the territory — but when you start comparing people, saying you’re hanging out with pedophiles and people having sex with underage girls, that’s dangerous," Charles Barkley had said in reply.

Adding further, the former NBA player suggested that he loved Jimmy Kimmel's response to Aaron Rodgers’ comment. But it's not just Charles Barkley who is upset about Aaron Rodgers calling out Jimmy Kimmel for being on Epstein's list. Other than him, Dan Graziano is not very happy about the beef.

What do Dan Graziano think of Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's beef?

Dan Graziano recently appeared on the UnSportsmanlike radio show by ESPN along with Evan, Michelle, Graziano, and Canty. During his time at the radio show, Graziano was asked to share his take on the current ongoing controversy around Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel amidst the Epsetin's list comment.

The NFL inside didn't limit the choice of his words when he shared his take. "I think Aaron’s sort of living down to his reputation in a lot of ways as an attention-hungry self-absorbed individual. You hear a lot of things about how he’s been in the Jets building since he got there and they’re positive," he had said.

Adding further, Dan Graziano called Rodgers a 'con artist' and that he's fooling the Jets about who he really is. "He’s obviously a liar and a narcissistic con artist who is bad for everything he touches and I think ultimately the Jets will pay the price," Graziano said concluding his statement.

While Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he didn't mean things seriously and it was more towards the sarcastic side, but everyone took it the other way around. While Charles Barkley said that he would have punched Aaron Rodgers, Dan Graziano called him a 'liar', 'narcissistic', and a 'con artist'.