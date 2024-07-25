What Did Charlotte Dujardin Do? All About 3 Times Olympic Gold Equestrian Athlete’s Suspension From Paris 2024

One of the most decorated members of the British Olympic team has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an equine abuse inquiry.

Charlotte Dujardin, a three-time Olympic gold winner in dressage, announced on Tuesday after a video from four years ago surfaced that showed her acting "completely out of character." The organization revealed that the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) inquiry led to a six-month suspension.

What did the FEI have to say about Charlotte Dujardin’s video?

The FEI said it received a video on Tuesday "depicting Ms. Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare." A lawyer for the anonymous 19-year-old complainant forwarded the footage to the FEI, telling The Guardian that the event occurred some years ago during a training session at a private facility.

“Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena,” the attorney, Stephan Wensing, told the UK-based publication. “She said to the student: ‘Your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter.’ She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute. It was like an elephant in the circus."

Wensing stated that he gained permission to make the case after his client observed other dressage coaches suspended throughout the world due to abuse claims. One of the most notable incidents involves American Cesar Parra, who was born in Colombia and competed in the 2004 Olympics. Parra was provisionally suspended in February after social media videos depicting harsh training practices, including beating horses, went viral.

“At that time, my client was thinking this must be normal," Wensing said. "She is an Olympic winner. Who am I to doubt? My client asked around and was warned against speaking out in the UK. But last year my client saw others suspended in the UK and elsewhere. And this weekend, she eventually made a decision to let me admit the complaint to the FEI and that happened yesterday. The FEI took this immediately very seriously.”

What Did Charlotte Dujardin have to say?

Dujardin officially withdrew before the FEI could enforce the penalty. Dujardin stated that the event "does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my students, but there is no excuse." I am terribly ashamed and should have set a better example in that situation.”

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.”

Dujardin won individual and team gold medals in dressage at the 2012 London Games, and she defended her championship four years later in Rio. She won bronze in both the individual and team events in Tokyo three years ago.

The FEI said Dujardin cooperated with its probe. She also confirmed that she will not compete until the FEI's inquiry is completed.

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said in the statement. “However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised.”

