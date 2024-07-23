What Did Dominik Mysterio Say to Liv Morgan in Fiery Spanish Rant on WWE Raw? Find Out

With each passing week, the steamy storyline involving Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley takes a dramatic twist. On the latest edition of Raw, Dominik Mysterio finally flew off the handle and read Liv Morgan a riot act. Morgan, who was reveling in her antics all this while, burst into tears after being severely told off by ‘Daddy Dom’.

However, most of what Dominik said went over everybody’s head. Not because of the cacophony of boos that echoes in the arena every time Dominik tries to speak, but because Mysterio ranted off in Spanish. So, what did Dom Dom say to Liv Morgan?

Dominik Mysterio’s Spanish rant on WWE Raw translated

The love triangle involving Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan is probably WWE’s hottest storyline at present. The latest edition of Raw saw Dom and ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley make their way to the ring to confront Liv Morgan. However, Morgan didn’t think it was very smart to be in the same ring as Rhea Ripley. Hence, Morgan stood in the stairwell of the arena, proclaiming her love for Dominik Mysterio.

During the segment, Liv Morgan managed to get a rise out of Rhea Ripley by stating that ‘gorgeous’ men like Dominik Mysterio do not go for girls who look like Rhea Ripley. Although Ripley tried to go after Morgan, Dominik Mysterio held her back. Amid the drama, the crowd started the ‘Yeet’ chants.

Anyway, when Liv Morgan urged the WWE Universe to let Mysterio speak, expecting him to reciprocate to her publicly, Dominik Mysterio unleashed a diatribe on Liv Morgan. He stated, “I hate you, Liv. Are you stupid? Are you deaf?.” That wasn’t it, as Mysterio continued his tirade in Spanish.

Nonetheless, The Nexus Guy on YouTube has translated Dominik Mysterio’s angry response to the reigning Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan. What Dominik Mysterio said to Liv Morgan is as follows in translation: “Do you not understand what I’m telling you, b****? I can’t understand what goes on in your head! Are you a dumbass or what? I hate you with all of my life!”

At this point, Dominik Mysterio has made it clear where his loyalties lie. By doing so, Mysterio made Rhea Ripley proud, as she was visibly happy. Anyway, it remains to be seen if Liv Morgan stops pursuing Mysterio after what happened on Raw.

Liv Morgan blacks out social media account after hearing an earful from Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan’s revenge tour was going exactly as she planned until Raw 06/22. After injuring Rhea Ripley, Morgan claimed the Women’s World Championship. In addition, her biggest win over Rhea Ripley was to steal Dominik Mysterio from the Eradicator.



However, Morgan was in for a rude awakening after Dominik Mysterio revealed he had nothing but vitriol for her. In the wake of the segment, Liv Morgan blackened her social media account, indicating that she is deeply hurt.



Nevertheless, with SummerSlam right around the corner, we will have to wait and see how Morgan fares against Rhea Ripley.

