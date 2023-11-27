What did Draymond Green say about putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and when will he be back?

After completing his five-game suspension, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke openly about his recent altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

The incident took place during quarter one of the game on Tuesday, Nov. 14, where Green responded to a headlock on the French player.

On Sunday, in his first interaction with the media post his suspension announcement, Green expressed no remorse for his actions.

Green explained post-practice on Sunday, as quoted by ESPN, "Living with regrets is not the way I lead my life." He stood firm on his decision to come to a teammate's defense whenever required.

Green primarily prioritizes the feelings and impact on the people he cares about. "What is of the utmost importance to me, is how those I hold dear are impacted," he reinforced.

The involvement arose when Green stepped in to defend Klay Thompson. Earlier in the first quarter, a physical play ensued between Thompson and Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, drawing several other players, including Gobert, to the scene.

When can the Warriors expect Draymond Green's return?

The suspension of Draymond Green has officially ended, clearing him to compete in Golden State's face-off against the Kings on Tuesday. In his five-game absence, the Warriors struggled with a 2-3 record.

Post-match, Steve Kerr provided the media with an update on Green's preparation amid the suspension. Green accompanied the team to Phoenix and participated in 3-on-3 matches.

"Rick has been rigorously working with him. Green joined us for the Phoenix trip and participated in 3-on-3 sessions.

He may even have scrimmaged today, but I'm not certain," shared Kerr. "He has been investing a lot of effort, so we hope he can hit the ground running and contribute heavily on Tuesday."

Kerr's comments suggest Green's return to the lineup will be a smooth transition. Anticipated to reclaim his starting position, his high level of gameplay and robust defense is needed by the Warriors.

After commencing the season with an impressive 6-2 record, they subsequently lost six matches and their current record stands at a loss - a close victory over the San Antonio Spurs being their only respite.

The Warriors' next match is a crucial one against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, requiring them to gear up extensively.

