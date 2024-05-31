What Did Dustin Poirier Say to Trigger Islam Makhachev? New Face-off Video Reveals Truth

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are set to clash at UFC 302 with the UFC lightweight title on the line. Makhachev is aiming for his third title defense. Poirier, on the other hand, gets his third shot at the undisputed title.

He was defeated on the last two occasions. ‘The Diamond’ is keen on winning the undisputed title in what could be his last chance. Makhachev and Poirier faced off after the UFC 302 press conference.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get heated

The UFC 302 press conference had four fighters up on the stage. Apart from the two championship headliners, to-ranked middleweights Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa were also present.

Fighters came face-to-face after the press conference. Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier had an intense staredown. However, the Dagestani seemingly got offended by something Poirier said. They had to be separated eventually.

Poirier seemingly told Makhachev, “You’re going to sleep moth********”. This triggered Makhachev, who responded: “Don’t say moth********”.

It only adds to the anticipation of the high-level fight that fans have on their hands. It’s an intriguing stylistic match-up. Makhachev is a top grappler while Poirier is a world-class striker.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski has fought Islam Makhachev twice. He dragged the Dagestani to his limits in the first fight. Volkanovski thinks Makhachev is too good at his game, which could be too much for Dustin Poirier to handle.

Volkanovski said (via Bloody Elbow), “Islam’s going to be too good, I think he’s too safe of a fighter to make mistakes where he’s going to get caught against someone like Dustin Poirier… I don’t see anyone beating Islam for a while unless they catch him.”

Not many are giving Poirier a chance to win. However, ‘The Diamond’ is a veteran of the game and can knock anybody out. Poirier, though. Might need to put in one of his best performances to beat the pound-for-pound king Makhachev.