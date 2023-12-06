What did Elon Musk say about Conor McGregor potentially running for Ireland President in 2025?

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has recently been in mainstream headlines for actively participating in Irish politics and the current situation in Ireland. Fans from Ireland and outside are routing for the 155-pound king’s political debut.

Previously, a fan posted a post where he presented his thoughts on McGregor running for office. McGregor retweeted the post, indirectly expressing that he feels the same.

Later, McGregor himself expressed in a post that he wanted to run for office.

Twitter X CEO Elon Musk has also previously reacted to Conor McGregor running for office.

Recently, Elon Musk has again reacted to Conor McGregor running for Ireland office.

Notorious has recently reacted to potential presidential candidates and his competition if he runs for office.

“These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation, bias, or favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling.”

He further expressed, “It would not be me in power as president, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

Elon Musk reacts to Conor McGregor's political debut

Twitter X CEO expressed his views on the UFC two-division champion running for Ireland's president. Musk commented under McGregor’s post.

“I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair.” Elon Musk expressed.

McGregor reacted to Musk’s response; he expressed that he would run for Ireland with the support of Musk, and given the problems he will face, he needs 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities to nominate him.

He further expressed, "Our nation's funds allocation needs a rethink. I'd run to be a voice for the people, as the current system ignores them. The President of Ireland should be responsive and bring dialect for public understanding.

“Our people often feel unheard until election time. Good vibes on the app and rebrand to X.”

Elon reacted to Conor McGregor’s expressed people of Ireland need more transparency in selecting their president he even thanked Conor McGregor and wished him luck for his political debut.

“Well, I hope you are at least nominated. That would shake things up.”

