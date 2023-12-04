What did Ime Udoka and LeBron James say to each other before Rockets' coach's ejection in defeat to Lakers?

During the Houston Rockets' 107-97 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, it was an interaction with LeBron James that led to the ejection of Ime Udoka.

Further insight into what the Rockets' coach may have said to James is now available.

LegendZ, a renowned lipreading account on X (formerly Twitter), released a compilation video on Sunday with snippets from various angles of the interaction, attempting to discern the conversation.

Udoka's choice of words seemingly didn't sit well with James.

"It looks like we're all adults here, using that b-word isn't acceptable," James appeared to respond.

James furthermore advised Udoka against employing the B-word "so frequently."

Provocatively, Udoka asked James, "What are you planning to do about it?"

The name-calling didn't stop there, as Udoka seemingly labeled James as a "soft boy, cease your whining. Pretend as if you're about to do something."

After saying those last comments, Udoka was instantly expelled from the scene by the official in attendance.

At the moment of the dispute, Udoka's Rockets were lagging by 16 and finished the game trailing by 10, demonstrating that the coach's remarks did not alter the game's result.

Nonetheless, the footage appears to illustrate the tone Udoka is setting in Houston. It is evident from the posture of Udoka, a 6-foot-5 ex-NBA player, that he expects his team to exhibit toughness.

LeBron-Udoka Encounter: Rockets' Road Problems

Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Houston Rockets, avoided delving into the specifics of his on-court exchanges with the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, LeBron James, after their engagements yielded technical fouls for both and an ejection for Udoka.

In his postgame interview, Udoka stated he was simply conversing with James; however, the referees took offense to their conversation.

On the flip side, James retorted jovially, relating their exchanges to their enjoyment during Thanksgiving.

To paint the picture, early in the fourth quarter, the Rockets took advantage of a fastbreak when Alperen Sengun seemingly shuffled his feet awkwardly, a move that James and his team detected as travel.

Rather than penalizing it as travel, the possession concluded with Tari Eason at the free-throw line.

It was during this pause in the game that Udoka decided to air his views to the Lakers star.

This did not sit well with James, and subsequently, they both received technical fouls.

This incident marked the Rockets' third consecutive loss, bringing them to the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a season record of 8-9.

They make up the only team in the league yet to secure a win on the road; interestingly, even the struggling Detroit Pistons, who have suffered 17 consecutive losses, have experienced a victory away from their home court.

