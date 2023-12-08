What did Irish rapper Scomo say to spark an expletive rant from Conor McGregor? Find out

Former UFC two-division champion and icon Conor McGregor is recently making headlines for potentially making his political debut. In recent times McGregor has been talking a lot about Ireland’s current situation and the government over there.

McGregor has even revealed he is going to make his political debut as he wants to run for the presidency in his country Ireland. Fans heavily support Irishman even Twitter X CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has even expressed he wants to see Conor McGregor as the president of Ireland.

McGregor often gets into verbal fights online with other celebrities. He recently dissed singer Ekon after he sent a copyright strike on his Twitter.

The Notorious got into a verbal back-and-forth with an Irish rapper popularly known by the stage name Scomo. Many people are also criticizing McGregor for presenting his views on politics and Scomo is one of them.



Scomo expressed, “Conor McGregor is a profoundly stupid person.”

Conor McGregor stricks back at Scomo

155-pound king Conor McGregor responded to Scomo and both then got engaged in a rapper battle.

During the rap battle, Conor McGregor unleashed the anger side and mocked Scomo on his skin disease.

“Wow, look at you, you little freak putting your f****** little ugly red boil nose in from across the border,"

Conor McGregor expressed, "Stay out of our politics, there's nothing got to do with you. You've been disrespecting me all day, actually all f****** week I see your f****** name popping up. You're a weirdo, bro. You're not well. Tell your father on that border I said his son is not well, and get help. Go to a f****** doctor."

McGregor further mocked Scomo's skin condition, “Is he itchy? is he scratchy? No, he scabs the rappy, he raps with red raw live angry scabs and he doesn't give a f*** that I'm just a new dad.”

“ I suggested Sudocrem I wasn't trying to be mean, then he came back at me with his medical screen. He's not well he has conditions, and supporting the disabled is his ambition. That's bravo fair play, not what can I say."

Scomo then expressed on McGregor’s comment, “One of Conor McGregor's main attacks on me has been to insult my skin and call me ‘pimpled’.On a completely unrelated note, here is a picture of Conor McGregor when he was around the same age as I am now.”

