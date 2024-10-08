What Did Jared McCain Say About His First NBA Action? Find Out

When it comes to having a consistently positive demeanor, Jared McCain is comparable to Tyrese Maxey, so it was inevitable that the rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers would be beaming following his first taste of NBA action during the preseason.

McCain said, "It's the best feeling of my life," following the Sixers' thrilling victory over the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL. "That was amazing, even though I was nervous."

Playing with some rotation players and some young players headed for the G League, McCain played for almost twenty-eight minutes on the court. He recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 5-14 from the field. McCain, who struggled in Summer League, shot 4–9 from beyond the arc against the Breakers.

Even though the competition wasn't as good as what McCain witnessed in the summer, it still felt fantastic to make three-pointers in front of his new home crowd. McCain stated that he believes every shot he takes will be successful as long as it is not blocked.

“Yeah, he can get them up, man,” Nick Nurse said. “He comes off screens hard. He's a guy that can find himself space to get open. Got a pretty decent drive game on top of it.”

McCain barely moved his arms downward to launch one of his triples. He caught the ball close to his shoulder and went up with it in the same amount of time that Jeff Dowtin Jr. swung it in his direction. To counter the taller opponent, he claimed to practice those kinds of shots "a lot."

Advertisement

“It's something as a smaller guard I think you have to be able to do,” he said. “If I'm gonna be a small guard, catch and shoot, you have to be able to have a quick release with everybody being so tall in this league. It's something I've been working on for a while now and it's nice that it's shown.”

McCain enjoyed a fantastic training camp. He worked hard in practice and impressed the 76ers, maybe realizing how much he could stand out to coaches and how well he could gel with teammates. He has also always been a fierce competitor.

ALSO READ: Did Jared McCain Really Write ‘No Experience’ Under Sex Column In Duke Class Photo? Exploring Viral Tweet