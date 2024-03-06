Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement on March 4. By hanging up his cleats, Jason brought a curtain close to a 13-year career spent entirely in the City of Brotherly Love.

Monday's emotional press conference saw him reminisce about the Eagles' historic Super Bowl victory in 2018. He fondly recalled the iconic "Philly Special" play, where former teammate Nick Foles surprised everyone by requesting the audacious trick play from head coach Doug Pederson.

"Man, I'll never forget it," Kelce said. "Foles, with the biggest game of his life on the biggest stage, walks right up to Coach Pederson and asks for the Philly Special. And Coach, well, he showed some real guts, giving the green light for the whole thing."

Interestingly, the risky Philly Special helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Kudos to Nick Foles’ successful touchdown!

What is Philly Special Play?

The "Philly Special" is a sneaky play that became famous during Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Firstly, the football is snapped directly to the running back instead of the quarterback throwing the ball. Next, the running back doesn't run with the ball himself. He instead hands it off to a tight end.

Meanwhile, the quarterback pretends to help block other NFL players. However, he sneakily runs towards the end zone, where the quarterback can openly catch the ball thrown by the tight end for a touchdown. Voila!

It is a sly move because it fools the opponent team into thinking they have it all figured out. However, the quarterback ends up becoming the surprise receiver and scores a touchdown!

Jason Kelce and Nick Foles Were Teammates For a Brief Time

Nick Foles and Jason Kelce were both drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 and 2011, respectively. The duo played together for the team from 2012 to 2014.

However, Jason and Nicks' paths briefly diverged, with Foles being traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2015. Later, Nick returned to the Eagles in 2017 as Carson Wentz's backup. Undeniably, this reunion proved to be magical.

In Super Bowl LII, Nick Foles wrote history. He became the first player to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, ultimately leading the Eagles’ first championship over the New England Patriots. FYI, Nick also took home the Super Bowl MVP title. Later, Foles moved on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.