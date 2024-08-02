What Did JD Vance Say About Simone Biles After 2021 Tokyo Olympics Exit? Criticism Resurfaces After Paris Gold Win

Simone Biles’ recent gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics has made her a global sensation once again. However, this achievement also brought back some old comments from JD Vance, who criticized Biles’ decision to withdraw from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons.

On July 31st, Biles secured her 8th Olympic gold medal, breaking the record for the most awards in American gymnastics history. This milestone contrasts sharply with the 2021 Tokyo Games, where she stepped back from competition, citing mental health challenges.

JD Vance’s remark on Simone Biles resurfaces

Following Biles' recent triumph, a past clip of JD Vance criticizing her Tokyo Olympics exit has come back into the public eye.

The Ohio senator and Trump’s vice-presidential pick in the 2024 American presidential elections described the media's portrayal of Biles’ withdrawal as “weird”. Vance questioned why her decision was framed as heroic rather than tragic.

In a 2021 interview on Fox News, JD Vance expressed his confusion over the positive media coverage of Biles' decision to leave the Olympic team. He said, “It’s understandable that she was going through an incredible amount of pressure,”.

Then, Vance further questioned motives of Biles to withdraw from the team, saying: “What I find so weird about this – and it reflects on the media more than it does on Simone Biles – is that we’ve tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism.”

Why Simone Biles withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

After withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics, Biles later revealed she was suffering from "the twisties," a condition causing disorientation that can be particularly dangerous for gymnasts.

Biles’ explanation highlighted the severe challenges she was facing, which many saw as a justified reason for her decision.

JD Vance’s criticism of therapeutic culture

Despite Biles’ explanation, JD Vance argued that the incident reflected poorly on what he described as a therapeutic culture. He suggested that instead of celebrating athletes for their strength and heroic moments, the media was celebrating their weakest moments.

“Being an athlete at that level is incredibly tough,” Vance said. “A normal response at this moment would be to say, ‘It’s just a shame that she’s going through this. It’s a shame that she quit,’ but instead, what our press has done, I think, is turn this into this weird therapeutic moment. ‘Let’s praise her for doing this.’ And I think that’s really where the problem herein lies,” added Vance, who is also the author of Hillbilly Elegy.

Simone Biles’ triumph at 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 31st, Simone Biles won her 8th Olympic gold medal, a significant achievement marking her successful return to the Olympics after the challenges of 2021.

This victory underscores her resilience and dedication to her sport, in stark contrast to the criticism she faced from figures like Vance.

The importance of mental health in sports

Simone Biles' recent success in Paris stands as a powerful testament to the importance of mental health in sports. Her ability to return to the Olympic stage and achieve new heights after prioritizing her mental well-being highlights the need for greater support and understanding for athletes dealing with similar challenges.

Simone Biles recently shared a post on her Instagram, featuring a photo of herself with eyes closed in meditation, captioned "mental health matters."

The controversy surrounding Vance’s comments serves as a reminder of the ongoing conversation about mental health and the evolving perspectives on how it should be addressed in sports.