What Did Jerry West Say on Comparisons Between Stephen Curry and Pete Maravich? All You Need to Know

Jerry West gained extensive experience in the NBA throughout his adult life, giving him valuable insights into the qualities that define a basketball superstar. The iconic figure behind the NBA logo witnessed the dominance of Bill Russell's Boston Celtics in the 1950s, led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in the 1970s, and played a key role in constructing multiple dynasties.

Most traditional basketball fans would contend that "Pistol" Pete Maravich was the best long-range shooter of the 1970s, even though Stephen Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter of the modern era. But West decided to give a very calm and collected answer when the question was asked of him.

What did Jerry West say?

West answered this when he was asked to compare the two superstars, "None whatsoever. The difference is Pete could not shoot the ball like [Curry], period – he could not. This is maybe the premier shooter I've ever seen in my life. What makes him unique is that he doesn't play the game with finesse, or force — you're around him, and he's a normal size guy. But the other thing is, he's a shot maker… to be around him has been a great thrill for me."

He added, "To see a kid who is this good, this unassuming, this grounded. You walk into the locker room with him; you don't know this is a two-time MVP, you don't know that. [...] I've never been around a nicer athlete in my life… he just plays the game; he's tremendous. He's going to get better, too, by the way.”

Advertisement

Jerry West played a huge role in the Warriors’ success

The Warriors became a formidable force that few teams could match under Jerry's direction. Furthermore, West had direct access to Curry's development. From a skinny kid with a baby face to changing the game from the outside, The Logo witnessed Steph's best seasons.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan Reacts to Jerry West's Demise With a Heartfelt Message; CHECK OUT