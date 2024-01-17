What did Joel Embiid say to Nikola Jokic after Sixers vs Nuggets? Reigning NBA MVP reveals

On Tuesday night, Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over the Denver Nuggets, delivering a dominant performance.

With an impressive finishing score of 41 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, Embiid matched skill with the reigning Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Embiid shared his admiration for Jokic after the game, stating, "In my books, he’s the best player in the league… He's a champion, leading the league's top team, and he's the Finals MVP."

He added, "My advice to him was to keep going and I look forward to meeting him in 2 weeks."

Embiid regarded Jokic highly, reflecting the mutual respect between arguably the NBA's two current best players.

Tuesday's game was a thrilling showcase of their skills. Even though Embiid and the 76ers were the victorious side, Jokic also displayed an impressive performance with his 25 points and 19 rebounds.

Each matchup between Embiid and Jokic seems to top the last, reinforcing their status as one of the best face-offs the NBA has seen recently.

With this victory, the 76ers look forward to their next meeting with the Nuggets.

The Nuggets and the 76ers, being among basketball's best teams, have their eyes set on the championship and might potentially compete against each other in the NBA Finals.

Embiid's late-game heroics secure the third straight win for the 76ers against the Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid outperformed Nikola Jokic by scoring 41 points, propelling the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-121 victory over the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

This marks Embiid's second successive game with over 41 points. In addition, he provided 10 assists and secured seven rebounds.

Despite Jokic's contribution of 25 points and 19 rebounds, Embiid, the current Most Valuable Player, stole the spotlight in the final moments.

He amassed 11 points in the fourth quarter, directing the 76ers to their third consecutive win. Now, Philadelphia stands third in the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets remain third in the West under the Minnesota Timberwolves, the conference leaders.

With a little over seven minutes left, the game was evenly matched at 111-111. As soon as Jokic returned from the bench, Embiid jumped back into the action. It was Embiid, the power forward from Cameroon, who ultimately took control.

Following Embiid's incredible running reverse layup, the Sixers took a 115-113 lead. They further extended their lead to four points with less than six minutes left, thanks to Embiid's jump shot.

A successful free throw and a 27-foot three-pointer put the Sixers ahead by eight points. Embiid then scored another jump shot, bringing Philadelphia's lead to 123-113, effectively sealing their victory.

