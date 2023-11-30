What did Josh Giddey do? Police enquiry hits roadblock after alleged minor Livv Cook and family refuse to cooperate

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

The Newport Beach Police Department commenced an investigation on Tuesday into alleged inappropriate interactions between Josh Giddey, an NBA player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and an underage girl, supposedly named Livv Cook.

Leaked online posts have mentioned the girl's name, but it remains unconfirmed.

The local law enforcement has made efforts to contact the girl and her family to probe Giddey's connection to the situation.

TMZ states that neither the girl nor her family consented to speak to the police.

The authorities are attempting to unravel events from a year ago in a local nightclub, but their refusal stalls the investigation's progress.

Josh Giddey's allegations and potential consequences

Andrew Bogut's statement from Tuesday, confirming that Livv Cook's family has no intention of destroying Josh Giddey's career, aligns with this report.

Moreover, this report indicates that Livv Cook may have deceived Josh Giddey about her age at their initial meeting.

If neither the girl nor her family assist in the investigation, the truth about what transpired, along with any relevant details, will remain a mystery.

With insufficient evidence or proof of whether the activities were consensual or even happened at all, the case faces termination.

Josh Giddey is lucky that Livv Cook's parents are not currently filing any charges against him, as his career is on thin ice.

If the league determines that Josh Giddey engaged in illegal activities with an underage girl knowingly, they will enforce the law promptly.

Up to this point, Josh Giddey has declined to comment on the incident, which currently works in his favor.

Nevertheless, local authorities and media will step in, investigating the player's local activities as meticulously as possible.

