What Did Kawhi Leonard Say About LA Clippers' New Recruits? Find Out

The Los Angeles Clippers changed course to add more specialized role players after losing Paul George at the beginning of the offseason. While Nic Batum and Kevin Porter Jr. offer more floor spacing, Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. give Ty Lue more options to improve the team's perimeter defense. Mo Bamba injects vitality and rim-running into the mix.

It seems like none of Kawhi Leonard's new teammates have impressed him yet, despite the team's recent influx of new players. The two-time NBA champion acknowledged to the media on Saturday that in the early going of training camp, "nobody has stood out" to him.

"Just watching the new additions we've had," Leonard said. "Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr. to some of the young guys we've brought in ... Seeing how they can develop. Just watching them from day one, to day two to day three, seeing the progression. But nobody stood out to me so far."

There is no specific timeline for Leonard's return as he recovers from a knee injury that ended his 2023–24 season. Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, recently refrained from estimating when the star will return to the starting lineup.

“The timing will depend on how his knee responds to each phase,” Frank said, via Anthony De Leon of The Lost Angeles Times. “No one has a crystal ball. … I know he’s super determined to have a great year, but when it comes to your body and health, I don’t think you put time frames on it.”

Advertisement

The Clippers will need their new additions to settle in quickly and provide support for James Harden and the other players he has joined if Leonard is not in the starting lineup. The team is excited to start its first season under the Intuit Dome and finish the season with a winning record.

The fact that the newcomers haven't "stood out" to Leonard doesn't imply that they aren't having an effect or growing accustomed to Lue's methods. A group of coaches assesses the development of each player and determines how to maximize the potential of each member as well as the team as a whole.

Leonard is justified in having high expectations. He is aware of the requirements for winning a title. Nevertheless, there is still plenty of time for the Clippers' new players to make an impact. This could be a big season for the team, and the new players will have a legitimate role to play if Leonard can return to health soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Clippers Insider Addresses Concerns About Kawhi Leonard’s Health Ahead of NBA Season