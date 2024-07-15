What Did Khabib Nurmagomedov Yell in Conor McGregor's Ear After Submitting Him at UFC 229? Find out

The rivalry between retired undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is one of the most engaging and heated rivalries in the world of mixed martial arts.

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor kicked off after Khabib and his team jumped on Artem Lobov, a friend of Conor McGregor. Notorious surely didn’t like the fact that someone attacked his friend, so he flew all the way from Ireland and attacked the bus at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. McGregor threw the dolly through the window, which injured some of the fighters inside the bus.

The situation between both fighters grew uglier as they started throwing shades at each other on social media and at press conferences. The rivalry was at its peak after the fight was announced between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018.

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov ran over Conor McGregor and choked him out in round four. Recently, UFC dropped a non-cancellation video on their official YouTube channel, where fans can hear exactly what Khabib yelled at Conor McGregor after finishing him with a chokehold.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “B*tch. I f***ed you up! I f***ed you up b*tch.”

What Islam Makhachev told Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was part of Khabib’s corner at UFC 229, where Khabib Nurmagomedov locked horns with Conor McGregor in the main event. During the round break, Islam Makhachev was at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s corner and told him how Conor McGregor could not even stand in front of him.

Islam Makhachev said, “Khabib, He (Conor McGregor) is dying on his chair; just look at him; he couldn’t walk.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC record

1. UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller - Jan. 20, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamal Shalorus

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:08

2. UFC 148: Silva vs. Sonnen 2 - Jul. 07, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gleison Tibau

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping - Jan. 19, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Thiago Tavares

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:55

4. UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2 - May. 25, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Abel Trujillo

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

5. UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson - Sep. 21, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Pat Healy

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC on FOX: Werdum vs. Browne - Apr. 19, 2014

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs. Evans - Apr. 16, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Darrell Horcher

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:38

8. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

- Method: SUB (Kimura)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:31

9. UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm - Dec. 30, 2017

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta - Apr. 7, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 6, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier - Sep. 7, 2019

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

13. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje - Oct. 24, 2020

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

- Method: SUB (Triangle Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:34

