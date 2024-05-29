What Did Kobe Bryant Say to Shaquille O'Neal Before Decisive WCF Game? Details Inside

The Los Angeles Lakers from 2000–2002 were the last team from any of the four major American professional sports leagues to accomplish a three-peat because it is such a difficult feat. It's interesting to note that the Sacramento Kings made the team work hard to win the trophy, nearly preventing them from doing so.

The Californian teams engaged in a closely contested series in the 2002 Western Conference Finals; going into Game 6, the Kings held a 3-2 advantage. In the wee hours of the morning, Kobe Bryant called a sleeping Shaquille O'Neal, desperate to take the series to a seventh game.

What Did Shaquille O’Neal Say?

Shaq said, "I was sleeping, and my little daughter, she was sleeping on me. She was slobbering, I was slobbering, and the phone rang at about 2:30, and it was Kobe. He was like, 'Big fella, I need you tomorrow. Let's make history.'"

Kobe Missed the Winning Shot in Game 5

It is interesting how the former Lakers stars warmed up for a game where victory meant sending them home. Bryant might have been more eager to get ready for the game, even though O'Neal didn't seem to mind too much and made sure to get enough rest. Maybe the late Hall of Famer could not shake the nagging Kings from his memory.

Furthermore, Kobe failed to lead the Lakers to victory in Game 5. With Shaq fouled out and Los Angeles trailing 92-91 following a Mike Bibby jumper, the team passed the ball to Bryant for the game-winning basket. Sadly, he couldn't silence a boisterous Sacramento crowd with a sinking shot.

