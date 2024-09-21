What Did LeBron James Say on Getting Olympics Honor? Find Out

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers led Team USA to their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal this summer. James won his third gold medal, and it's hardly a stretch to say that if he hadn't been selected, Team USA might have run into problems.

But before the games started, James received a fantastic honor: he was chosen to carry the American flag in the boat parade that was a part of the opening ceremonies. James discussed getting that honor on a recent episode of Gojo and Golic, which airs on the DraftKings Network.

“I didn't know how to feel about it. I had seen so many different flag bearers and so many great athletes carry our flag and represent our country. We come into a team meeting and Steph [Curry] did the video for me and then said in front of the team that I had become elected alongside the great Coco Gauff,” James said. “The moment just kind of hit me then. It's something that's super surreal. To be in the front of that boat, in Paris with all our Olympians, and holding that flag was just such a sense of pride.”

LeBron James was chosen as the Olympic MVP after he assisted Team USA in winning another gold medal.

Now that the Olympics are behind us, focus turns to the Lakers' upcoming NBA season. James, who is the oldest player in the league, recently inked a two-year contract extension with the team. James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points in a career this past season. He became the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season.

In 2023–24, James played in 71 games for the Lakers, which is the most games he has played since he suited up for all 82 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017–18. In addition to averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, he shot 54% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and 75% from the free-throw line.

