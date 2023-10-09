What did LeBron James say to Kevin Durant during their heated exchange in 2017 NBA Finals? Audio leaked

After 6 long years, the audio of an argument between Kevin Durant and LeBron James has leaked and is currently going viral around the internet. During the NBA final in 2017, there was a heated argument that was the talk of the town, between these two NBA legends.

However, it wasn't until a few days back that the world finally got to know about the real reason behind the heated exchange between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Let's check out the content of the leaked audio and see what it's all about!

Kevin Durant and LeBron James 2017 leaked audio: An argument that got clarity after 6 years

In the 2017 NBA finals, Kevin Durant was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while LeBron James was the star player of the Golden State Warriors. During the final NBA match, there happened a heated exchange, the reason never got leaked until recently. An Instagram user named @legendz_nba shared a post on Twitter, which was a video of Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

In the video, we can clearly see the two having a heated argument, more like a trash talk at the courtside. Kevin Durant said, “Aye, watch that sh*t. He hit me in the head”. To which LeBron James replied, "Why are you talking crazy though? Don’t talk to my coach like that again”.

We can see the coach taking Kevin Durant aside. Talking to his coach, Kevin Durant said, "I wasn’t talking to nobody crazy”. He further added, "It's basketball. I am not trying to fight him, Man." That was the heated exchange between the two NBA legends, the cause of which was merely a misunderstanding that, ‘Kevin Durant said something bad to LeBron's coach’.